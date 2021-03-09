Which Mask Should You Wear While Exercising?

SAN FRANCISCO, Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindBeauty, the San Francisco-based company behind the innovative AM99™ line of protective and reusable face masks has created a product that's meant to be comfortably worn during any situation.

Whether it's a trip to the grocery store, at school, or during exercise, MindBeauty's AM99 mask is versatile and offers comfort and protection.

Mind Beauty

In addition to the protection a face mask provides, exercise can also help people stay healthy and fight this virus.

Zhen Yan, Ph.D., of the University of Virginia School of Medicine, shared in a review that medical research findings "'strongly support' the possibility that exercise can prevent or at least reduce the severity of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which affects between three percent and 17 percent of all patients with COVID-19."

And, though it might feel foreign to wear a mask while exercising, it's a necessity to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We know that wearing a mask and exercise are both important to overall health," said Joei Lau, Founder of MindBeauty, "We're confident our AM99 mask provides the comfort and protection people need to feel safe in any situation, even while exercising."

While wearing a mask is a viable way to prevent transmission, not all masks on the market are created alike.

Some are flimsy while others are too restrictive. But, the AM99 mask, on the other hand, is thoughtfully-crafted with an innovative seam design that creates space for breathing comfort, adjustable earloops for customization, and a nose bridge supporter that provides a better fit.

"Some might argue disposable masks are a convenient choice, however, they're meant to be disposed of after each use which can get expensive," Lau noted, "Our masks are reusable and are still effective even after 70 washes. This durability makes the AM99 mask a great option for those who plan to wear it while exercising."

What else makes the AM99 mask different from other masks on the market?

JIS L1902 certified which is the standard that specifies methods to determine the antibacterial effectiveness of woven and non-woven textile products.

Lab research has shown that after 70 hand washes, the AM99 mask remains effective in neutralizing 99.9 percent of MRSA-resistant pathogens used in testing.

Proprietary nanotechnology provides a physical barrier and neutralizes COVID-19 respiratory droplets on contact.

Research has shown 95 percent viral de-activation efficiency within two hours, decreasing the chances of viral transmission.

Enjoy peace of mind in knowing the AM99 mask offers true protection against viruses and other microorganisms even during exercise.

About AM99

MindBeauty created the AM99™ line of protective face masks as a response to the heightened need for simple and effective solutions to contain, protect against, and minimize the effects of the global outbreak. The result is a reusable face mask that is an effective, safe, and fashionable option that's early-to-market for users and outperforms other masks in the market landscape. Learn more at am99tech.com.

Contact:

Tiffany Kayar

[email protected]

Related Images

which-mask-should-you-wear-while.jpg

Which Mask Should You Wear While Exercising?

SOURCE Mind Beauty