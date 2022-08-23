Which Region will Dominate the Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market? Find out in Technavio's Market Analysis Report

Aug 23, 2022, 23:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkyl polyglucosides (APG) are non-ionic surfactants that are produced from fatty alcohols and glucose. They are bio-degradable in nature and are used in a variety of applications such as cosmetics, personal care, and industrial. APG surfactants are eco-friendly and biodegradable surfactants.
The alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market size is expected to grow by USD 431.24 mn between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.58%, according to Technavio's latest estimates.
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market include BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dadia Chemicals Industries, FENCHEM, Hugo New Materials (Wuxi) Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., IRO Group Inc., Kao Corp., LG Household and Health Care Ltd., Libra Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Pilot Chemical Co., SEPPIC SA, Shanghai Fakai Chemical Co. Ltd., Shiv Shakti Group, Silver Fern Chemical Inc., SpecialChem S.A., The Dow Chemical Co., and Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd.
- Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market size
- Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market trends
- Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market industry analysis
- Application
- Home Care Products: The home care products segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the significant increase in the demand for APG in home care products.
- Personal Care
- Industrial Cleaners
- Agricultural Chemicals
- Others
- Geography
- Europe: This region will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the significant increase in the use of APG in home care products, personal care products, and other products. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Germany is the country for the alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market in Europe.
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market vendors
|
Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.58%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 431.24 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.31
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dadia Chemicals Industries, FENCHEM, Hugo New Materials (Wuxi) Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., IRO Group Inc., Kao Corp., LG Household and Health Care Ltd., Libra Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Pilot Chemical Co., SEPPIC SA, Shanghai Fakai Chemical Co. Ltd., Shiv Shakti Group, Silver Fern Chemical Inc., SpecialChem S.A., The Dow Chemical Co., and Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Specialty Chemicals Market Reports
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
