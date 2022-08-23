Which Region will Dominate the Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market? Find out in Technavio's Market Analysis Report

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment to help businesses obtain growth opportunities. Read a FREE PDF Sample Report

Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market include BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dadia Chemicals Industries, FENCHEM, Hugo New Materials (Wuxi) Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., IRO Group Inc., Kao Corp., LG Household and Health Care Ltd., Libra Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Pilot Chemical Co., SEPPIC SA, Shanghai Fakai Chemical Co. Ltd., Shiv Shakti Group, Silver Fern Chemical Inc., SpecialChem S.A., The Dow Chemical Co., and Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas :

Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

Application

Home Care Products: The home care products segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the significant increase in the demand for APG in home care products.

Personal Care



Industrial Cleaners



Agricultural Chemicals



Others

Geography

Europe : This region will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the significant increase in the use of APG in home care products, personal care products, and other products. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Germany is the country for the alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market in Europe.

North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alkyl polyglycoside (APG) market vendors

Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 431.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.31 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dadia Chemicals Industries, FENCHEM, Hugo New Materials (Wuxi) Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., IRO Group Inc., Kao Corp., LG Household and Health Care Ltd., Libra Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Pilot Chemical Co., SEPPIC SA, Shanghai Fakai Chemical Co. Ltd., Shiv Shakti Group, Silver Fern Chemical Inc., SpecialChem S.A., The Dow Chemical Co., and Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Home care products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Home care products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Home care products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Home care products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Home care products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Industrial cleaners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial cleaners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial cleaners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial cleaners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial cleaners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Agricultural chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Agricultural chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Agricultural chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Agricultural chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Agricultural chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BASF SE

Exhibit 105: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 106: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 107: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 108: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.4 Clariant International Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Croda International Plc

Exhibit 115: Croda International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 116: Croda International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Croda International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 118: Croda International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Croda International Plc - Segment focus

10.6 FENCHEM

Exhibit 120: FENCHEM - Overview



Exhibit 121: FENCHEM - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: FENCHEM - Key offerings

10.7 Huntsman Corp.

Exhibit 123: Huntsman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Huntsman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Huntsman Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Huntsman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Huntsman Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 LG Household and Health Care Ltd.

Exhibit 128: LG Household and Health Care Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: LG Household and Health Care Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: LG Household and Health Care Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 131: LG Household and Health Care Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: LG Household and Health Care Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Shanghai Fakai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Shanghai Fakai Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Shanghai Fakai Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Shanghai Fakai Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 SpecialChem S.A.

Exhibit 136: SpecialChem S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 137: SpecialChem S.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: SpecialChem S.A. - Key offerings

10.11 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 139: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 140: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 146: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 147: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 148: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 149: Research methodology



Exhibit 150: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 151: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 152: List of abbreviations

