Which States Are Most Obsessed with Cheese? AnyCheese Study Ranks the Top 10 (And Reveals Surprising Findings)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyCheese's latest study has uncovered where America's biggest cheese lovers reside. You can explore the full rankings and analysis on AnyCheese's website.

This data-driven study analyzed search volume data from Google for 50 cheese-related keywords, combined with population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, to identify which states are the most cheese-obsessed. By calculating monthly searches per 100,000 residents, AnyCheese uncovered fascinating regional differences in America's love for cheese.

Map of the States Most Obsessed With Cheese in 2024 Most and Least Cheese Obsessed States in 2024

Key Findings:

Texas leads with 98 searches per 100,000 residents.

leads with 98 searches per 100,000 residents. Tennessee (92) and Florida (86) round out the top three.

(92) and (86) round out the top three. Wisconsin , known for its cheese heritage, ranks 28th with only 65 searches per 100,000 people.

, known for its cheese heritage, ranks 28th with only 65 searches per 100,000 people. Mississippi shows the lowest interest in cheese, with just 34 searches per 100,000.

"We're thrilled to see such strong interest in cheese across the country, but we were definitely surprised to find that Wisconsin, the 'cheese capital,' didn't make the top 10," said Austin Fernald, founder of AnyCheese. "This study highlights America's diverse and evolving love for cheese."

Contact:

Austin Fernald

AnyCheese

415-888-0843

[email protected]

About AnyCheese:

AnyCheese is a leading online platform for cheese enthusiasts, providing resources, reviews, and insights on cheeses from around the world. With a growing community of cheese lovers, AnyCheese is dedicated to helping people discover and enjoy the diverse world of cheese. For more information, visit AnyCheese.com.

SOURCE AnyCheese