Which U.S. Cities Charge the Most for Holiday Stays? Upgraded Points Study Reveals

AUSTIN, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers should be prepared for steep increases in accommodation costs this holiday season, according to the latest study from Upgraded Points .

"Planning a holiday getaway can be a balancing act of time, cost, and location, especially as demand spikes," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "Our study provides insight into which cities carry the highest Airbnb premiums, helping travelers make informed choices before their seasonal getaways."

U.S. Cities With the Highest and Lowest Premiums on Holiday Stays

Study Methodology

Upgraded Points analyzed Airbnb's nightly prices, comparing overall rates to those during the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's. All data reflects Airbnb stays using the "entire place" rental filter. The study calculated the average percentage increase holiday travelers can expect and highlighted those cities with the steepest premiums for each holiday week.

Cities Where Holiday Stays Come at a Premium

On average, Americans can expect to pay 64% more for an Airbnb stay during the holidays compared to the rest of the year. In these five cities, Americans can expect to pay over 100% more:

Madison, Wisconsin Fort Myers, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Tampa, Florida San Jose, California

Cities Where Holiday Stays Won't Break the Bank

Four out of the top five cities with the lowest increases are located in California:

Los Angeles, California Bakersfield, California San Diego, California Washington, D.C. San Francisco, California

Breakdown by Holiday

There are 5 cities where Thanksgiving travelers will have to pay at least a 100% increase when booking Airbnbs during the week of Thanksgiving – Baton Rouge, Madison, and Columbus lead the pack, each with price jumps of over 115%.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana -199% Premium for a Thanksgiving Stay Madison, Wisconsin - 163.2% Columbus, Ohio - 117.5% Fort Myers, Florida - 108.81% Grand Rapids, Michigan - 107.81%

Travelers dreaming of a Christmas stay by the sea should expect to pay over twice the usual rates for Airbnbs in popular coastal destinations such as Fort Myers, Sarasota, Tampa, and Honolulu.

Fort Myers, Florida - 146.5% Premium for a Christmas Stay Madison, Wisconsin - 139.2% Sarasota, Florida - 113.4% Las Vegas, Nevada - 113.14% Honolulu, Hawaii - 112.05%

For those booking an Airbnb during New Year's week, there are 11 cities where rates are more than double the usual. Among these, five cities — Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Tampa, San Jose, and Sarasota — experience price hikes exceeding 120%.

Fort Myers, Florida - 161.6% Premium for a New Year's Stay Las Vegas, Nevada - 153.3% Tampa, Florida - 134.8% San Jose, California - 127.34% Sarasota, Florida - 121.82%

