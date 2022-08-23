Which Vendors Dominate the Coatings Raw Materials Market? Find Out in Technavio's Market Analysis Report

Aug 23, 2022, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coatings raw materials market size is expected to grow by 9808 th tons from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Technavio's market forecast reports help businesses obtain growth opportunities by providing key insights and information. Read a FREE PDF Sample Report
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the coatings raw materials market include Akzo Nobel NV, ALTANA AG, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corp., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and PPG Industries Inc. The key offerings of a few of these vendors include:
- Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers coatings raw material for different types of color systems under the brand name FLEXGLAZE, PROGLAZE neutral dry glaze, C MIX intermix system, and others.
- ALTANA AG - The company offers different types of coatings raw materials for water-based coatings, organic solvent-containing coatings, and others.
- Arkema SA - The company offers different types of coating raw materials for three purposes such as coating, paints, and inks.
- BASF SE - The company offers different types of coating raw materials, including colored pigments, effect pigments, resins, and others.
- Dow Inc. - The company offers different types of coating raw materials for architectural paints and coatings and industrial coatings.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Coatings Raw Materials Market size
- Coatings Raw Materials Market trends
- Coatings Raw Materials Market industry analysis
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.
- Type
- Resins
- Pigments And Fillers
- Solvents
- Additives
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Learn about the contribution of each segment of the coatings raw materials market, summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
The resins segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Epoxy resins are widely used in powder coatings. High solid and ultra-high solid-liquid epoxy resins have led the global market in recent years. The rising popularity of resins is likely to drive the demand for resins.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist coatings raw materials market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the coatings raw materials market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the coatings raw materials market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coatings raw materials market vendors
Hydrophobic Coatings Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Coatings Raw Materials Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
9808 th tons
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.22
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 51%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, France, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Akzo Nobel NV, ALTANA AG, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corp., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and PPG Industries Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Materials Market Reports
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Specialty chemicals
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Resins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Resins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 18: Resins - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Pigments and fillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Pigments and fillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 20: Pigments and fillers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Solvents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Solvents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 22: Solvents - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 24: Additives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography (thousand tons)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Akzo Nobel NV
- 10.4 ALTANA AG
- Exhibit 51: ALTANA AG - Overview
- Exhibit 52: ALTANA AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 53: ALTANA AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: ALTANA AG - Segment focus
- 10.5 Arkema SA
- Exhibit 55: Arkema SA - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Arkema SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Arkema SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Arkema SA - Segment focus
- 10.6 BASF SE
- Exhibit 59: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 60: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: BASF SE – Key news
- Exhibit 62: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 10.7 Dow Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Dow Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Dow Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Dow Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Dow Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Eastman Chemical Co.
- Exhibit 68: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Eastman Chemical Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 71: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Evonik Industries AG
- Exhibit 73: Evonik Industries AG - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus
- 10.10 Huntsman Corp.
- Exhibit 77: Huntsman Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Huntsman Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Huntsman Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Huntsman Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Exhibit 81: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 PPG Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 85: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 90: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 92: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/coatings-raw-materialsmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article