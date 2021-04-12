Whicked Pickle Meets its Match with the US Open Pickleball Championships

Pickleball has been around since 1965, but has exploded in popularity over the last few years. It is the fastest growing sport in America, becoming well known as a lifetime sport that can be played by people of all ages. According to the Sport and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball participation grew by 21.3% in the United States last year as people looked for new ways to stay active while spending time outdoors.

Whicked Pickle is a dill pickle-flavored whiskey inspired by the legendary pickleback shot. The brand went from concept to market in a matter of months last year and is now being distributed nationally. It is best enjoyed as a shot, straight or chilled, but it also brings new life to classic cocktails as an unexpected substitution for vodka or gin.

The Whicked Pickle team is thrilled to sponsor the US Open, a first-class international event that attracts the world's best competitive pickleball players as well as athletes of all ages and skill levels. "We are very excited to be a part of the launch of a great product like Whicked Pickle," said Terri Graham, co-founder of the event. "It is going to be a big hit not only at the US Open, but for the world of pickleball in general."

The tournament will be held at East Naples Community Park and will feature 60 courts of games open for public attendance. Matches can be seen on the Pickleball Channel throughout the week and the pro finals will air on the CBS Sports Network on Saturday, April 24, from 7-9 p.m. EST. Whicked Pickle will be available for sampling at various times throughout the tournament and will be featured in cocktails such as the "Whicked Mary."

Whicked Pickle is a premium product of the historic Holladay Distillery in Weston, Missouri. Holladay Distillery is the oldest business in the Kansas City area, founded by the Holladay Brothers in 1856 on land first charted by Lewis & Clark on their Expedition to the West in 1804.

Please visit www.whickedpickle.com for more information and follow @WhickedPickle on Facebook or Instagram.

Whicked Pickle - 35% alcohol by volume - Product of Holladay Distillery, Weston, Missouri

SOURCE Whicked Pickle

Related Links

http://whickedpickle.com

