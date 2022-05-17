Whil™ and Castlight Health Join Forces to Provide Leading Employers with Better Access to Wellbeing Support

Whil™, currently used by 30% of the Fortune 100 and millions of employees worldwide, is now the only holistic platform to support the "Whole Employee" with the world's largest library of on-demand, evidenced-based content which is comprised of over 9,000 video and audio sessions, articles, and exercises for its members. Castlight is at the forefront of helping employees and their families navigate the complex healthcare system by providing a world-class digital platform and a team of clinical and benefits experts that help members connect with the right programs and care at the right time.

Whil is integrating its behavioral health platform into Castlight's Ecosystem of innovative digital health solutions, which will enable employers and employees alike to benefit from Whil's extensive catalog of personal, professional, and parental wellbeing digital trainings and resources. This collaboration positions both Whil and Castlight to better meet the increasing demand from employers to support employee wellbeing from a more holistic perspective.

"Mental health is not a novel concept; it has been steadily gaining traction over the course of many years," said Joe Burton, CEO and founder of Whil. "With the onset of the pandemic, the need to support employee wellbeing exponentially increased, particularly the need to provide working parents with better support at home. Integrating with the Castlight navigation platform further enables employers to get employees the help they need, where and when they need it most."

"Whil and Castlight are both grounded in the same core principle of addressing whole-person health which makes us ideal partners," said Emily Summerville, director of business development at Castlight. "Castlight's Ecosystem is making it easier for individuals to find, access, and utilize industry-leading health and wellbeing resources to help them live happier, healthier, more productive lives. We're excited to have Whil's personal, professional, and parenting solution in our Ecosystem to help us accomplish these goals."

