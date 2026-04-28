While Everyone Else Chases AI, This Entrepreneur Says the Real Money Is Still Made With a Pressure Washer

New Book Filthy Rich: Building Wealth in the Pressure Washing Boom Makes the Case for Blue-Collar Business in an Age of Algorithms

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While the business world obsesses over artificial intelligence, prompt engineering, and digital side hustles, Aaron Muller has a different message: the real wealth is still being built by people who show up, get dirty, and solve physical problems that no algorithm can touch. His new book, Filthy Rich: Building Wealth in the Pressure Washing Boom (available now on Amazon), is a ground-level blueprint for entrepreneurs who'd rather build something tangible than chase the next digital trend.

Filthy Rich book cover Aaron Muller author picture

Muller knows what tangible looks like. He started washing trucks as a high school kid just trying to make a paycheck, bought half the company he worked for, and spent decades building from a single beat-up box truck into multiple companies spanning pressure washing, mobile truck washing, restaurant hood cleaning, and industrial supply. He's done the cold mornings, the busted hoses, and the underbid jobs — and built his way from a single truck to owning some of the most recognized service brands in the Northwest.

"You can't automate a man with a pressure washer," Muller writes. "You can't outsource clean." While AI is reshaping white-collar work and automation is eliminating entire job categories, the pressure washing industry is quietly booming. Buildings still get dirty. Company fleets still need to look professional. Restaurants still have to pass inspections. None of that is going away, and none of it can be handled by a chatbot.

Filthy Rich is the book for entrepreneurs who see that gap and want to step into it. Muller covers every lane of the industry — residential and commercial washing, fleet and truck washing, hood cleaning, and heavy industrial degreasing — along with the equipment knowledge, chemical science, pricing strategy, and operational systems that separate businesses that scale from ones that stall. He doesn't romanticize the work. He lays out exactly what it takes to win: recurring contracts, professional systems, and the discipline to outwork the competition.

What sets Filthy Rich apart is its relentless practicality. Appendices include ready-to-use pricing guides, a startup checklist, telemarketing scripts, sample proposals, and referral letter templates — the kind of tools that typically cost thousands in consulting fees. Industry veterans have taken notice: senior leaders from Hotsy Cleaning Systems, Suttner America, and Patriot Power Washing have praised the book as one of the most honest and complete treatments of the business ever put to print.

The timing is deliberate. As AI anxiety drives more people to ask what kind of work is truly durable, Muller's answer is straightforward: recession-resistant, relationship-driven, hands-on service businesses.

Whether the reader is a first-time entrepreneur looking for a proven path to ownership, an existing operator ready to scale, or one worried about one's job being replaced by AI — Filthy Rich is the roadmap.

Filthy Rich: Building Wealth in the Pressure Washing Boom is available in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Filthy-Rich-Building-Pressure-blue-collar/dp/B0GWQTSPF8/

About the Author Aaron Muller is a two-time Inc. 500 entrepreneur, bestselling author of The Lifestyle Business Owner, and owner of multiple companies including Hotsy of Las Vegas, Mr. Truck Wash, Mr. Pressure Wash, Mr. Hood Clean, and Sewer Cable Equipment Company. He lives and works in Bellevue, WA, Las Vegas, NV, and Miami, FL.

Media Contact:

Aaron Muller

[email protected]

425-766-3940

642 Eastgate Rd

Henderson, NV 89011

SOURCE Aaron Muller