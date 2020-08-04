While Pets Suffer Separation Anxiety as Their Humans Return to Work, a New Pet Safety Product Helps Humans Resolve Their Own Anxieties

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- thePetmosphere.com, an online source for unique pet items, has launched a new pet safety product that brings to life 'In Case of Emergency' planning for pets, just in time to help pet parents anxiously returning to the workplace.

As people emerge from lockdown and return to work, many find their pets at home suffering from classic separation anxiety. While pets sulk as their humans return to work, pet parents also experience their own anxieties over pets left home alone. The Pet Parent Alert Kit has been launched just in time to help them manage these anxieties.

When a pet parent leaves a pet at home to go to work (or run an errand, go to dinner, etc.), they assume their return will be timely. But what if it isn't? What if suddenly they couldn't return home due to an accident or emergency? Without a proper plan in place, pets that rely on them could be abruptly left without care.

While an emergency interrupting our daily routine seems improbable, vehicle accident statistics from Progressive Insurance seem to indicate otherwise:

52 percent occur within 5 miles of a person's home

77 percent occur within 15 miles of a person's home

A car accident that sends a pet parent to the hospital in an incapacitated state could result in pets at home going without care for an indefinite period of time. Having an emergency plan in place ahead of an emergency, via The Pet Parent Alert Kit, alleviates concern for such a situation.

"As a veterinarian, I find that pet owners consider their beloved animals to be members of the family. Their critters are loyal and adored companions. Caring for our wonderful creatures is a top priority. But what happens to them if we are in an accident or have a health crisis that lands us in the hospital? The Pet Parent Alert Kit offers peace of mind to animal lovers by providing notification to medical staff, law enforcement or emergency response teams that your animal needs care. I highly recommend this simple-to-use kit that contains everything you need to make sure your fur babies get the vital care they need when you can't be there." – Hannah Smith, DVM (DACT candidate), Gainesville, FL

The kit is comprised of several components, including key ring tags and brightly colored wearables that alert first responders to the existence of pets at home, directing them to emergency contact information stored in the wallet. The ICE contact can be notified of the situation immediately and can take over a pet's care quickly. Pets never need to miss a next meal, vital medication or a reassuring hug from a human caretaker.

The kit also provides a 'Please Rescue My Pets' home window sticker for fire/flood emergencies. It notifies firemen or other responders that pets are in the home and need to be found and rescued before leaving the site. This is especially important to have visible during hurricane season on the coast and fire season in the west.

Two versions of the kit are available and priced from $19.95 to $24.95, including shipping. More kit detail is available here:

About thePetmosphere.com

thePetmosphere.com is an online source for uniquely designed and carefully curated pet products. Its mission is to create an evolving world of goodness for pets and their humans, focused on pet safety, wellness and comfort. https://thepetmosphere.com

