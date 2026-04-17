While the NBA Playoffs Begin, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Lauren Holiday Expand Boston Creator Accelerator to Support Community-Driven Entrepreneurs

Applications Now Open for Second Cohort Providing Funding, Mentorship, and Long-Term Infrastructure for Greater Boston Founders

BOSTON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the NBA playoffs tip off this week, Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday continue to demonstrate leadership on the court. Off the court, alongside Lauren Holiday, they are expanding their commitment to community impact through the Boston Creator Accelerator (BCA), a program designed to support entrepreneurs across Greater Boston.

Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Lauren Holiday Launch BCA Cohort 2 Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Lauren Holiday Launch Second BCA Cohort

Launched to address systemic gaps in access to capital and business infrastructure, the Boston Creator Accelerator provides founders with the resources necessary to grow and sustain their businesses while remaining rooted in their communities.

The program offers:

Up to $100,000 in unrestricted funding

Up to $150,000 in wraparound business services

Access to mentorship and institutional resources from organizations including MIT, Harvard Business School, and Suffolk University

A multi-year support model designed to foster long-term business growth and stability

Unlike traditional accelerator programs, BCA emphasizes sustained engagement and hands-on involvement. Jaylen, Jrue and Lauren are actively engaged in the selection process and ongoing development of participating founders, reinforcing a model centered on intentional investment and long-term outcomes.

The inaugural cohort demonstrated the impact of this approach, with participating businesses experiencing measurable growth and increased access to resources. The program has also garnered national attention, contributing to the development of the SPARK Act, which aims to expand similar models to underserved communities nationwide.

"BCA was created to support founders who are already doing meaningful work but may not have access to the capital or infrastructure needed to scale," said Jaylen. "This is about building systems that create lasting opportunity.

"When we built this program, we started with a simple belief: that excellence and community aren't competing priorities, they fuel each other. The founders BCA is built for aren't waiting for permission. They're already building something beautiful for the people around them," said Jrue and Lauren. "Our second cohort is an opportunity to find more of those founders, invest in them deeply, and show what happens when you build in community."

Applications for the second cohort are now open to Greater Boston-based entrepreneurs who are leading community-focused, creative, or culturally driven businesses.

Applications close April 21, 2026.

To apply or learn more, visit: www.jlhfund.com

Jaylen Brown Media Contact: Andrea Hamilton | [email protected] | 404.447.9894

Jrue and Lauren Holiday Media Contact: Urina Harrell | [email protected] | 562.212.6909

About the Boston Creator Accelerator

The Boston Creator Accelerator (BCA) is an initiative dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs across Greater Boston through funding, mentorship, and long-term business infrastructure. Founded by Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange, Jrue Holiday, and Lauren Holiday's JLH Social Impact Fund, BCA is focused on creating equitable pathways for founders to build sustainable, community-driven businesses.

SOURCE Boston Creator Accelerator