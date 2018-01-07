WHILL Launches New Model Ci, A Life-Changing Assistive Personal Mobility Device That Empowers Confidence, Integrates IoT To Deliver Premium Customer Care

Stocked with the latest wireless technologies, the Model Ci incorporates app-enabled driving for greater independence, multiple driving modes to match a driver's riding style and comfort zone, and a digital battery charge indictor to stem range anxiety, all enabled via Bluetooth. Leveraging mobile broadband and GPS, the Model Ci provides predictive product maintenance information as well as remote customer support.

The Model Ci has been named a CES 2018 "Best of Innovation" Awards winner and can be viewed at the Las Vegas Sands Expo (Booth #43943).

"With its modern design, the Model Ci challenges today's conventions with a product that, due to its futuristic appeal, eliminates the stigma and adverse psychological impact that affects people who use mobility devices," says Satoshi Sugie, CEO of WHILL and former Nissan designer. "The result is not just freedom of mobility, but freedom from the self-consciousness often associated with a wheelchair or scooter."

Model Ci boasts a 10 mile range from its lithium-ion battery and has a top speed of 5mph. The Model Ci is highly versatile with power to climb hills and conquer rugged terrains yet extremely agile indoors to maneuver through tight doorways and confined areas. Consumers no longer need two devices, one for indoors and another one for outdoors; the Model Ci masters all environments beautifully.

WHILL's design and engineering team includes automotive, electronics and mobility engineers who are focused on redefining the concept of personal mobility for those who have difficulty walking.

To showcase the versatility and durability of the Model Ci, WHILL's booth at the Sands Expo (booth #43943) includes an obstacle course. For more information or to arrange for interviews, please contact Ted Fagenson at (925) 998-1574 or through his email at ted@whill.us, or visit WHILL's website at whill.us.

All WHILL products are available for test drives and purchase through its extensive distribution network, including CRT industry leader National Seating and Mobility, Scootaround, and many other Durable Medical Equipment providers around the U.S. as well as online through Spinlife.com, 1800wheelchair.com, and Scootaroundsales.com.

Since its founding in 2013, WHILL's mission is to transform today's antiquated power wheelchair and scooter experiences into a new kind of empowering device, an intelligent personal electric vehicle (EV). WHILL is reinventing the personal mobility industry with an Intelligent Personal EV that focuses on an approachable and aesthetically pleasing powered vehicle that boosts confidence and pushes the boundaries of personal transportation. Headquartered in the Bay Area with offices in Tokyo and Taiwan, WHILL is focused on enabling everyone to explore the world in comfort and style.

*The WHILL Model Ci is not considered to be a medical device and has not been submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for review or clearance.

