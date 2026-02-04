WHIMSOCAL STUDIOS LAUNCHES AS A NEW HOUSE OF HAPPY BRANDS

Company accelerates growth in stationery, gifting, and baby; welcomes Bella Tunno into the family

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Circle Studio LLC today unveiled Whimsocal Studios , a bold new parent company and a creative, consumer-first house of happy brands designed to bring joy, meaning, and function to everyday life.

Whimsocal unites Orange Circle Studio, Studio Oh!, and JuJuBe under one integrated organization built around how people actually live – how they plan, parent, gift, celebrate, and show up for one another. The new company blends trend-forward design with deep consumer insight, originality, and craftsmanship to create products that sprinkle joy into the ordinary.

Founded in Southern California, Whimsocal is rooted in creativity and connection. For more than 15 years, Orange Circle Studio has led the planners and calendars category with entirely original layouts informed by consumer research. That same creative DNA flows through Studio Oh!'s giftable stationery and lifestyle collections and JuJuBe's fashion-forward, highly functional parenting bags—trusted by families around the world. Together, the brands form a portfolio designed to delight from first job to first baby and every milestone in between.

As part of its next chapter, Whimsocal has completed a strategic merger with Bella Tunno, the beloved baby-feeding brand known for its modern essentials and its mission to end childhood hunger. Through its "buy one, feed one" model, Bella Tunno has already helped provide more than 15 million meals to children in need. Beginning in 2026, that impact will expand across JuJuBe, deepening Whimsocal's commitment to purpose-driven design.

"Bella Tunno was built on the belief that beautifully designed products can also do real, tangible good," said Michelle Tunno Buelow, Founder of Bella Tunno. "Joining Whimsocal allows our mission to grow alongside a portfolio that shares our values and creative vision."

Under the Whimsocal umbrella, the company will continue investing in its core brands while thoughtfully expanding its portfolio. A new stationery brand, Saturday Sundae, will debut in March 2026 – bringing a fresh, playful voice to a new generation of consumers.

Headquartered in Southern California, Whimsocal maintains permanent showrooms in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, Toronto, and Minneapolis. The company is led by Kelly Carioti, Chief Executive Officer, alongside a women-driven leadership team with decades of experience across design, wholesale, retail, and multi-brand growth.

"Our brands were built on creativity, craft, and a deep understanding of how people really live," said Carioti. "With Whimsocal, we're giving ourselves permission to dream bigger—to build brands that spark joy, solve real needs, and make the everyday feel a little more magical."

SOURCE Whimsocal Studios