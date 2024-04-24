Whimstay Announces New Partnership with Booking.com

Whimstay expands their property offering by partnering with Booking.com

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whimstay , Inc., the leading booking platform offering exclusive deals on last-minute vacation rentals, has announced a partnership with Booking.com , one of the world's leading online travel platforms with a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. This strategic partnership gives Whimstay access to Booking.com's expansive portfolio of places to stay, which will significantly diversify the travel options for Whimstay users and reinforce its position as a leader in last-minute vacation rental deals in North America.

As a new Booking.com affiliate, Whimstay is set to provide travelers with an unparalleled assortment of vacation rental accommodations at unbeatable rates, whether planning a spontaneous adventure or a last-minute business trip.

David Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of Whimstay, expressed enthusiasm about the new collaboration: "Partnering with Booking.com is a pivotal step in our journey to capitalize on emerging trends in travel. This expansion of our platform not only broadens our range of offerings but also reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional value and variety to travelers looking to book on a whim."

The partnership enriches Whimstay's inventory with a variety of property types, including world-renowned resorts, modern condos and apart-hotels, luxurious vacation rental homes, cabins, and more. This enhanced selection promises to cater to every preference and budget, setting new benchmarks in the travel industry for flexibility and choice.

The integration of Booking.com's expansive portfolio of places to stay with Whimstay's innovative platform is expected to be operational in the coming weeks. This partnership is poised to enhance the way travelers search and book accommodations, offering a seamless and personalized experience.

About Whimstay:

Whimstay is emerging as a fresh and exciting leader in the vacation rental market, focused on offering the best deals on last-minute bookings. Whimstay offers the best deals on bookings made less than 30 days prior to arrival and great deals anytime throughout the year versus other online travel agencies. The company achieves this by partnering with professional property managers to offer exclusive discounts on properties that might otherwise remain unrented. On average, guests save nearly 25%, and over $200 per booking, with Whimstay. Featuring a diverse portfolio of vacation rental homes, condos, cabins, villas, and resorts across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean, Whimstay is the go-to choice for savvy travelers.

About Booking.com:

Part of Booking Holdings Inc., Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit news.booking.com.

