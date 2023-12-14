Whimstay Bookings up 400% in 2023 Defying Market Trends

Over 1 Million Unique Whimstay Users, New Features and Functionality, Double the Number of Listings, and Strategic Partnerships Propelled Growth, Well-Positioned to Accelerate in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whimstay , Inc., the online travel site where guests find the best deals on last-minute vacation rentals, announced bookings will be up 400% in 2023 vs. 2022. Whimstay has significantly outperformed other online travel agencies and booking sites, emerging as the marketplace leader for bookings made within 30 days of check-in.

Whimstay's focus on generating savings for travelers based on total trip cost has been a key contributor to growth in 2023. The company significantly increased marketing performance and demand generation over the past year, doubled the number of properties listed on its platform, expanded into new markets and types of accommodations, strengthened its relationship with Google, and launched new software integrations with Guesty, CiiRUS, OwnerRez, Hostify, Rategain, RedAwning, and others.

Whimstay CEO David Weiss said:

"Our value prop is resonating across a broad range of demographics. Over 1.2 million unique users in all age groups have visited Whimstay this year, searching for the best deals on vacation rentals. User sessions are up 10x, and we've tripled conversion vs. last year in an extremely capital-efficient manner, with 100% of our growth driven by direct and organic traffic. We're proud of our ability to grow the business 5x in a market environment that's seen lower occupancy, lower ADR, and slower revenue growth overall."

Whimstay only works with professional property managers, and therefore its vacation homes, villas, condos, and resorts across North America are more curated than most other sites. As a result, the experience provided to guests is more consistent and often more authentic. Whimstay generates unique, incremental demand for property managers in last-minute booking windows. 75% of bookings were made this year less than 30 days prior to check-in. Moreover, the company enables property managers to have more control over the guest experience, allowing them to capture a higher percentage of the economics vs. other channels.

Whimstay expects to triple the size of its business in 2024, driven in part by expanding its "best deals" value prop, new product development, AI-enhanced personalization of search experience and guest engagement, providing guests greater flexibility on cancellations, offering property damage protection, automating onboarding, new property acquisition, and more.

About Whimstay:

Whimstay offers guests the best deals on last-minute vacation rentals across North America, where total out-of-pocket expenses to the traveler are lower than other OTAs for bookings made within 30 days before check-in. On average, the company saves guests 23% and $234 per booking. Whimstay allows property managers to control more of the guest experience and capture a higher percentage of the economics. The company generates incremental demand and books nights that may have otherwise gone unrented throughout the year. Whimstay currently offers vacation rental homes, condos, cabins, villas, and resorts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Carribean. www.whimstay.com

