Whimstay Expands to Mexico, Adding Over 33,000 Vacation Rental Listings

From Cabo San Lucas to Tulum, travelers can soon "Seize the Stay" on exclusive deals in Mexico, including luxury villas with beach views, waterfront condos, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whimstay, Inc ., renowned for its exclusive deals on last-minute vacation rentals, has announced a significant expansion into Mexico, adding over 33,000 listings to its platform. This growth is fueled by recent partnerships with top property management companies and extends Whimstay's reach into key Mexican destinations, offering everything from luxury villas with beach views to charming waterfront condos.

This announcement marks Whimstay's third major growth initiative in 2024, following partnerships with industry giants such as Wyndham and Booking.com. It also sets the stage for further international expansions slated for later this year.

Speaking on the company's rapid growth, Noël Russell, Chief Experience Officer at Whimstay, shared, "We are incredibly excited to bring our exclusive last-minute deals to Mexico, a market bursting with potential. This expansion is a testament to the robust demand for Whimstay's unique offerings amidst significant industry headwinds." Russell adds, "Our continued increase in bookings, month-over-month, proves that our value proposition strongly resonates with our swiftly growing audience."

Travelers can expect to see the new Mexico listings on Whimstay starting in the coming weeks.

About Whimstay:

Whimstay is emerging as a fresh and exciting leader in the vacation rental market, focused on offering the best deals on last-minute bookings. Whimstay offers the best deals on bookings made less than 30 days prior to arrival and great deals anytime throughout the year versus other online travel agencies. The company achieves this by partnering with professional property managers to offer exclusive discounts on properties that might otherwise remain unrented. On average, guests save nearly 25% and over $200 per booking, with Whimstay. Featuring a diverse portfolio of vacation rental homes, condos, cabins, villas, and resorts across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean, Whimstay is the go-to choice for savvy travelers.

