Whimzy Tees Caters to Fashionistas

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashionistas can get their swank on while supporting a brand that donates to charity with every sale and makes garments to-order to limit its carbon footprint. Whimzy Tees is a trendsetting brand that proves that successful businesses can do good things for communities and the environment. Whimzy Tees features a wide array of clothing lines that reflect a bold aesthetic intended for free-spirited fashionistas. With garments designed for both men and women, Whimzy Tees caters to rock star personalities who love to flaunt their fashionable flair.

Perfect combination of prints in royal blue and pink.

Wearable Art

Whimzy Tees features clothing that boasts vintage art, contrasting patterns, and a chic-global aesthetic that transcends the ordinary. Clothing collections like Original Vintage, Dog Dayz, and Fairy Land underscore the company's love of great artistic movements, illustrators, and artists. The garments feature color-rich graphics and adventuresome patterns. Many of the offerings sport all-over graphics and come in unisex styles.

Quality Fabrics

Clothes produced by Whimzy Tees feature high-quality fabrics like ringspun cotton, elastane, and polyester. Comfort is a cornerstone of every line; the fabrics hug the contours of the body and stretch to fit perfectly. When searching the website, shoppers will find tees, sweatshirts, leggings, capris, mini dresses, and more.

Charitable Giving Campaign

As part of its mission to improve community and make a difference in the world, Whimzy Tees will donate five percent of every sale to a charity chosen by customers. Currently, the company features a list of six charities from which customers can select when making their purchase. Charities like Ashton Kutcher's Thorn and others like Rainn will receive a donation with every Whimzy Tees purchase.

Current Collections

Whimzy Tees boasts over 20 collections with many sub-collections within each one. Whatever a shopper's fancy, Whimzy Tees has them covered. With over 600 tops (tees, crop tops, sweatshirts and tanks), they are definitely true to their roots and have earned the right to be called "T-shirt World." Customers can find Whimzy Tees' current collections of tees, leggings, rashguards and more on the company's website (whimzytees.com). Themes of robots unicorns, and mermaids will certainly pique the imagination. Fashionistas will also enjoy their newest collections: Original Vintage, Fairy Land, and Dog Dayz. Let the fantasy games begin and the imagination run wild with Whimzy Tees. Everybody needs a little whimzy in their lives.

Whimzy Tees Founder and Staff

Founded by Anita Davenport and launched in 2018, Whimzy Tees reflects her passion for unconventional style. Some might say her fashion aesthetic is the love child between Harajuko Station and Parisian underground. She created Whimzy Tees in order to deliver her distinctive styles to other fashionistas in search of comfortable clothing designed with unabashed personality. She's created a progressive brand that offers art-inspired clothing and is committed to charitable giving.

Anita is assisted by her ex-husband Aziz Smahi who handles the technical side of the ecommerce company. He manages the web programming and troubleshooting to ensure that customers have a smooth shopping experience. Though no longer married, Anita and Aziz remain the closest of friends and business associates.

Media Contact:

Anita Davenport

Phone: 650-395-7458

Email: anita@whimzytees.com

Related Files

Whimzy Tees Collection Press Releases.docx

Whimzy Tees and Ulule.docx

Related Images

tokyo-fangirl-ltd-sweatshirt.png

Tokyo FanGirl LTD Sweatshirt

Perfect combination of prints in royal blue and pink.

Related Links

Webstore

YouTube

SOURCE Whimzy Tees

Related Links

http://www.whimzytees.com

