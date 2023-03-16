Whing Golf Appoints National Sales Manager

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whing Golf, the leading golf-alternative that plays like golf, announced today the appointment of Joseph De Peralta to Sales Manager. This newly-created position will allow Whing Golf to better serve its existing customers as well as developing new customer relationships.

Joe is an athlete and an entrepreneur, and brings to Whing Golf both an understanding of traditional golf, along with a keen awareness of the difficulties golf faces as a sport. "Golf is such a great game," says Joe, "but it struggles to reach new players. Whing Golf is an amazing way for golf course owners and managers to get a new audience hooked, plus, it resonates with a more casual sports player, who may want to try golf, but is intimidated to start."

About Whing Golf

Whing Golf is a whole new way to play the golf course. Designed for all ages and abilities, Whing Golf is a fun, inclusive golf game. All you need is the specially-designed Whinger, a putter, and a golf ball and you are ready to play this easy-to-learn game. For golf course owners, it's a great way to get more people onto the links and into the clubhouse. Created by an engineer and former golfer, Whing Golf is ideal for those who have never played golf, while also offering a low-key, lower-impact alternative for golfers. Designed to play at the same pace as regular golf, Whingers and golfers can play together.

