Whing Golf First Annual World Championship 2019

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symtar Ventures announces the first annual Whing Golf World Championship, September 22nd, at the Mount Shasta Resort golf course. All proceeds will be donated to the Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum.

Could you be the first Whing World Champion?

Whing Golf

During Whing Golf's first-ever World Championship tournament, four-person teams will compete for prizes and bragging rights. The tournament will be played over 9 holes on the beautiful Mount Shasta Resort golf course. Teams will be placed in divisions based on the age of the youngest team member. All ages and genders are welcome to compete.

Entry fee covers: 9 holes of Whing Golf and includes cart, whinger, putter and golf ball rentals. Players also receive access to the resort buffet with a complementary drink ticket.

What: First Annual Whing Golf World Championship

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2019

Time: 2:00pm to 5:00pm

Location: Mount Shasta Resort

Entry fee: $75 / person; $250 / team

Lodging is available at the Mount Shasta Resort.

Learn more at WhingGolf.com OR register online (convenience fees apply)

About Whing Golf

Whing Golf is a whole new way to play the course. Designed for all ages and abilities, Whing Golf is a fun, new, inclusive golf-style game. All you need is the specially-designed Whinger, a putter, and a golf ball and you are ready to play this easy-to-learn game. For golf course owners, it's a great way to get more people onto the links and into the clubhouse. Created by an engineer and former golfer, Whing Golf is ideal for those who have never played golf, while also offering a low-key, lower impact alternative for golfers. Designed to play at the same pace as regular golf, Whingers and golfers can play together. Mount Shasta, birthplace of Whing Golf, is a nature-lover's dream destination in far Northern California.

Contact:

Whing Golf

John Fryer

530-925-1357

222969@email4pr.com

http://www.whinggolf.com

