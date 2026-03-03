Whip Around Announces Majority Investment from Accel-KKR to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

SAN DIEGO and MENLO PARK, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whip Around, a leading fleet maintenance and compliance software provider, today announced that it has received a majority investment from Accel–KKR, a global technology–focused private equity firm. The partnership marks a major milestone in Whip Around's growth journey and positions the company to accelerate innovation, scale its platform, and expand its market reach through both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions.

"We're entering one of the most exciting chapters in Whip Around's history," said Noah Hickey, CEO of Whip Around. "Accel–KKR stood out for their deep software experience, growth orientation, and strong cultural alignment. Their investment gives us the ability to double down on our product roadmap, expand our team, and pursue strategic M&A opportunities that enhance our value to customers."

Strategic Partnership to Fuel Innovation, Expansion, and Future M&A

With Accel–KKR's backing, Whip Around will increase investment in its platform capabilities and continue scaling its go-to-market functions.

Importantly, the partnership is expected to enhance Whip Around's ability to evaluate and pursue potential strategic acquisition opportunities. Accel-KKR has experience supporting mergers and acquisitions across its portfolio companies and is expected to provide Whip Around with strategic guidance and operational resources as the company assesses acquisitions that it believes may complement its offerings and support its growth strategy.

"We are thrilled to partner with Whip Around at this stage of their evolution," said Park Durrett, Managing Director at Accel–KKR. "The team has built an exceptional product, and we see opportunity to help accelerate their growth—both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Whip Around has the vision, discipline, and commitment to customer value that we look for in a long–term partner, and we're excited to support them as they scale."

"This partnership gives us the flexibility to invest in our roadmap and explore acquisitions that help us scale even faster," added Hickey. "As fleet technology needs evolve, we see opportunities to bring together complementary capabilities and talent—accelerating our impact for customers and strengthening our competitive position."

Raymond James served as financial advisor to Whip Around.

About Whip Around

Whip Around is a cloud-based inspection and maintenance platform that digitizes workflows for vehicles, equipment, and job sites. By connecting drivers, mechanics, and managers in real time, it replaces paper-heavy processes with a streamlined digital ecosystem.

The platform is highly customizable for any industry— from construction to logistics—utilizing real-time mobile reporting, automated scheduling, and AI-driven insights to improve safety and reduce downtime. By leveraging AI to identify patterns and predict maintenance needs, Whip Around ensures daily operations stay compliant and efficient, allowing businesses to focus on their core goals. For more information, visit whiparound.com.

About Accel–KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $23 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses, well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions, including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across various transaction types, including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs, and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR's headquarters is in Menlo Park, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, and London. Visit accel-kkr.com to learn more.

Media Contacts:

For Whip Around

Andy Sidel

|Whip Around

303-946-1302

[email protected]

For Accel-KKR

Todd Fogarty

Kekst CNC

T +1 212 521 4854 | M +1 917 992 1170

[email protected]

SOURCE Accel-KKR and Whip Around