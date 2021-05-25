Whip Media Introduces Global Content Rights Exchange To Transform How Media Companies License Digital Content

The Whip Media Exchange connects buyers and sellers in a centralized platform to streamline discovering, buying, and selling content rights. Using proprietary first-party data, the Exchange drives more intelligent licensing decisions through a new set of predictive analytics not previously available to the entertainment industry.

"The Exchange transforms the global film and TV buying and selling process to one where data and AI drive the experience and streamline content discovery, selection, and transactions," said Richard Rosenblatt, CEO and founder of Whip Media. "Streaming has drastically changed the media landscape and we want to enable licensing to follow the same growth trend. With the launch of the Exchange, Whip Media uniquely provides data and technology to meet the evolving needs of buyers and sellers, along with the industry-leading platform that facilitates the entire content licensing process."

Lionsgate, Giant Pictures and DMD Limited / CiND!E Films are among the first companies to join the Whip Media Exchange and provide premium content from their libraries.

"Connecting our buyers with the right titles is a combination of art and science," said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution Jim Packer. "Whip Media Exchange's data-driven platform helps our clients navigate our deep portfolio of films and television series and allows us to work with them to create the best content mix for their audiences in every territory."

The key features of the Exchange for buyers and sellers include:

Data-Driven Decision Making: Proprietary Demand Score™ and AI predictive models enable buyers and sellers to understand which TV and film titles will perform best on a specific platform in a region.

: Seamless integration into content distribution and supply chain ecosystems for turn-key licensing at scale. Centralized Rights Management: A real-time rights-aware dashboard that curates every licensed title available to a buyer across all windows, territories, and platforms where they operate. This personalized view provides predictive audience intelligence into each title including likely performance, viewer demographics, engagement and ratings, while also benchmarking it against similar titles that viewers are watching.

Each TV and film title in the Exchange is assigned a new, proprietary Demand Score using models that leverage Whip Media's sentiment and engagement data. The Demand Score is modeled based on consumer viewership and engagement insights from 16 million viewers in over 170 countries across 4.5 million movie and TV episodes on 1,100 global platforms. The Demand Score provides a decision-making framework to predict content performance, helping buyers and sellers identify the right content for the right audience and drive revenue.

Whip Media plays a central role in the content distribution ecosystem as it manages more than two trillion global VOD and EST transactions annually and 20 million avails for major content providers and distributors globally. Through the Exchange, the company provides the most efficient media fulfillment process available for content creators and platforms.

"I've negotiated hundreds of content licensing deals in my previous roles at Cablevision and Fox, and I believe the Exchange will future-proof global content licensing as business models continue to evolve," said Sherry Brennan, EVP and GM of the Whip Media Exchange. "It's the only platform bringing consumer insights and predictive analytics into the licensing decision-making process at scale, facilitating the discovery of content and creating efficiencies across the entire process."

For more information on the Whip Media Exchange, visit http://whipmedia.com/exchange.

