Whip Up a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta - Fast! - with eMeals & Old El Paso

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're planning a socially distanced Cinco de Mayo celebration at home this year (because who wants to miss the party even if local festivities have been canceled?), meal inspiration leader eMeals has just the ticket: a Stay-In Cinco de Mayo menu complete with easy-to-cook recipes, select Old El Paso ingredients that streamline food preparation, and one-click online grocery ordering from the eMeals app that combine to make quick work of assembling a fun fiesta for eight.

Spice is nice: The menu – part of the Occasions Plan feature in the eMeals app – is anchored by main dishes and sides including Chicken Enchilada Bowls with Red Chile Gravy, Baked Beef Nachos, Roasted Tomatillo and Poblano Salsa, Quick Black Beans and Rice, and Mexican Street Corn. (If you haven't tried the sublime coating of crumbled cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice and seasonings over your corn on the cob, you're in for a treat!) Top it off with the tequila-based Paloma cocktail (you can make it kid-friendly with grapefruit-flavored soda) and Crunchy Fried Ice Cream (vanilla ice cream balls slathered in crushed honey graham cereal, pecans and egg whites), and your guests will say – bueno!

Preparation in a snap: Most items require only 15 minutes of prep time with just 30-50 minutes total including cooking, partly thanks to the use of Old El Paso products like soft tortilla bowls, enchilada sauce, taco seasoning mix, refried beans and Spanish rice mix that provide the flavor without the work.

Self-shop or online grocery: Simply select the recipes you want to make from the eMeals app, and eMeals will automatically generate a shopping list you can use in-store at your local grocery (just look it up on your phone) or tap for pickup or delivery from Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B., or the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. It's the easiest and fastest way to shop for everything you need for your Cinco de Mayo feast.

Test-drive for free: Even if you're not currently an eMeals subscriber, you can access the Cinco de Mayo menu by signing up for a free 14-day trial at www.emeals.com. Choose from 15 dinner plans for different eating styles (Low Carb, Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Vegetarian and more) – including the Occasions Plan – and download eMeals' free mobile app to access recipes, step-by-step instructions and shopping list functionality.

Subscriptions cost as little as $5/month and enable users to mix and match recipes from any meal plan every week. Subscribers save an average of $2,000 on their annual grocery spend because of the efficient use of ingredients in each week's plan. The service's ability to simplify meal planning, provide recipe variety, and save time by reducing trips to the grocery store also doubles the number of meals eaten at home, helping subscribers reap the benefits of family mealtime.

About eMeals

eMeals is America's leading provider of curated meal plans connecting consumers to online grocery pickup and delivery. Subscribers have access to 15 food style meal plans, each with new weekly dinner ideas that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan. Based on the selected meal choices, the app automatically generates a weekly shopping list that can be self-shopped or, with one click, sent for pickup or delivery by Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B., and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. eMeals has helped more than a million families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably. Visit www.emeals.com to sign up for a two-week free trial.

