Whiplash appoints Leslie Karr to new post of Vice President of Customer Success

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiplash, a provider of true omnichannel fulfillment and logistics services, headquartered in City of Industry, Calif., today announced a new hire in the company's customer success practice: Leslie Karr joins the 3PL in the newly created position of Vice President of Customer Success.

Karr will use a relationship-based approach with retail and direct-to-consumer customers, combining hands-on expertise with data-driven insights and supported by a national customer success team. In addition, Karr will draw on cross-functional resources to strategically guide fast-growing customers in delivering their brand experience.

"I'm excited to work with Whiplash in elevating the role of customer success, and meeting our customer's needs head-on during such a significant time for the retail sector," Karr said. "For all the challenges the pandemic has presented, it's also created some massive opportunities. We're here to assist brands in making strategic decisions that will place them in a favorable position as we recover."

Karr's past positions include VP roles in customer success and client services in the digital and software-as-a-service (SaaS) spaces, managing both the onboarding and success strategies for major enterprise technology platforms across a diverse mix of industry sectors.

"Leslie brings her extensive experience in managing clients within fast-paced, high tech environments, which made logistics a natural next step," said Greg Morello, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Whiplash. "As the retail landscape rapidly evolves toward more omnichannel activity, Leslie will lead our customer success team to strategize with customers on what this means for them and how they can keep delivering the very best customer experience."

About Whiplash

Whiplash is a leading provider of direct-to-consumer fulfillment and retail logistics, including end-to-end customer care, transportation, distribution, and value-added warehouse services. Its high-performance operations are supported by its namesake ecommerce platform and a suite of advanced technology solutions, enabling the multi-channel connectivity required by the retail supply chains of today and tomorrow. Operating 18 distribution centers nationwide across more than 6.5 million square feet of space in addition to its international partner network, Whiplash brings emerging and established brands the scale and vision they need to grow and succeed. For more information, visit: https://whiplash.com/

