Whiplash Wines Charge into a New Era with New Look

"Whiplash Wines are inspired by the unbridled spirt of the west and pays tribute to the horses that helped establish this region," says Vice President of Marketing Natasha Hayes. "When we decided to update the Whiplash package, we wanted to reflect the story of the name along with the quality of the wine. With the ability to source wines throughout fine wine growing regions in California, the decision to expand was an easy one. We are looking forward to sharing our Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay alongside our original red wines."

Whiplash Wines at a Glance:

Sourced from California wine growing regions, Whiplash wines are expressive of the true character of their varietal, and are approachable, balanced and highly enjoyable.

2017 Whiplash Red Blend is a favorite in the lineup. The 2017 vintage is a medium-bodied fruit-forward blend of Zinfandel, Malbec, Sangiovese, Tempranillo and Syrah.

2016 Whiplash Cabernet Sauvignon expresses good structure and approachable tannins. This wine is full and rich with Black cherry and cassis notes and a long, smooth finish.

2017 Whiplash Pinot Noir showcases red fruit, plum and black cherry aromas. Intriguing notes of cinnamon along with touches of oak and vanilla lead to a graceful finish.

2017 Whiplash Chardonnay features aromas of apricot, peach and melon combined with notes of toffee and chestnuts and a long, pleasant finish.

2017 Whiplash Zinfandel is sourced from Lodi and is full-bodied and ruby red in color with layered notes of juicy berries.

2017 Whiplash Malbec offers ample structure and elegant tannins to support the delicious fruit-forward character showcasing blueberry and blackcurrant notes.

"Whiplash's updated design brings a new energy to this brand," says Jamieson Ranch Winemaker Linda Trotta. "These wines are fun to make, and this eye-catching label represents the unbridled spirit of the brand and highly enjoyable style of the wine."

Whiplash Wines are a part of the Napa Valley Jamieson Ranch Vineyards portfolio and among WX Brands' portfolio of award-winning brands including Bread & Butter Wines, Chronic Cellars, Jelly Jar Wines, Our Daily Wines, and Reckless Love Wines.

