Whipnotic® Celebrates National Whipped Cream Day with Sweet Expansion into Hundreds of Kroger Stores Across America

Sister-owned start-up drives category, whipping up exponential growth over the past year

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whipnotic, the innovative whipped cream brand putting a sweet spin on a classic indulgence, celebrates National Whipped Cream Day (January 5th) proudly announcing expanded distribution into more than 300 Kroger stores. On its way to creaming the competition, this major retail expansion marks a significant scale-up across 28 states for the sister-owned brand, continuing to transform a timeless category.

"Kroger shoppers are food trend setters, who love quality, superior ingredients and heightened flavor; we can't wait to see what they whip up with Whipnotic!" said Whipnotic Co-founder and President Tracy Luckow, who holds a PhD in Sensory Science and Nutrition.

A simple press of the Whipnotic nozzle releases a dazzling blend of all-natural, fruit-infused color and flavor into a delicious, decadent cream for an aesthetic at-home delight right from the fridge. Whipnotic is available in Vanilla Salted Caramel, Strawberry Swirl, Brownie Batter and Peach Mango flavors. This mouth-watering treat is deliciously KETO-friendly, gluten-free, artificial flavor-free and has only 15 calories and 1 gram of sugar per decadent serving.

"Unlike traditional whipped cream, typically reserved for special occasions, Whipnotic has proven to be incremental to the category, embraced as a daily delight, which is why our brand is selling twice as many units, per store, per week than the category average," said Whipnotic Co-founder and CEO Lori Gitomer.

Whipnotic adds a creamy layer to the already frothy whipped cream category which is estimated at $1.3 billion in retail and another $1 billion in food service growing double digits in the past year according to Nielsen. Flavored whipped cream is leading that growth as consumers turn to the KETO-friendly, low carb, low sugar, sweet treats for daily delight.  

About Whipnotic

Whipnotic, the brainchild of two visionary sisters, is flipping the industry on its can, taking the dessert and beverage world by storm with its revolutionary approach to whipped cream. A simple press of Whipnotic's innovative patented nozzle technology unfurls a swirl of all-natural fruit juices and flavor essences infused into rich whipped cream. Whipnotic whipped creams are Keto-friendly, gluten-free, made with real cream and all natural color and flavor.

Media Contact:
Barbara Marks
917-848-2083
[email protected] 

SOURCE Whipnotic

