Whipnotic® Poised to Cream the Competition: Unveiling New Brownie Batter & Peach Mango Whipped Cream Flavors!

"Whipped cream is stealing the scene and we're thrilled to play a disruptive role in propelling this trend into the future," said Co-founder and CEO Lori Gitomer, Whipnotic. "If you're a chocolate fan, Brownie Batter is out of this world on everything from ice cream to cappuccino. Peach Mango is perfection on morning pancakes, fresh fruit or your favorite pie, cobbler or cocktail. We had so much fun dreaming up these whipped cream flavors for our fans, now the confectionary creativity is in your hands."

A simple press of the Whipnotic nozzle releases a dazzling swirl of all-natural, fruit-infused color and flavor into a delicious, decadent cream for an aesthetic at-home delight right from the fridge. Brownie Batter pairs a rich, impossible-to-resist cocoa batter blend with sweet airy cream. Peach Mango infuses fresh mangoes with sweet ripe peaches to for an undeniably enticing treat.

"Whipped cream is the perfect blank canvas for highly sensorial eating experiences," said Whipnotic Co-founder and President Tracy Luckow, who holds a PhD in Sensory Science and Nutrition. "Fans are whipping up such whimsical and inspired culinary creations, the versatility is stunning. Whipnotic doesn't just look beautiful it wows with flavor, so press that nozzle, the sky's the limit."

Whipnotic's mouth-watering magic comes courtesy of a patented nozzle designed by Tracy Luckow and her whipped-cream obsessed sister Lori Gitomer who wanted to add more flavor and more fun to a beloved indulgence that has seen little innovation in a nearly 100 years. The company holds a global patent with more than 30 claims for the breakthrough packaging innovation which enables a user to control the combination of two different flavors, colors, textures, or ingredients for an elevated, on-demand experience.

Recent category growth has been driven by KETO and low sugar trends as well by increased consumer desire for joyful food experiences, whether to enjoy solo or socially. The brand's bright colored packaging offers an obvious visual point of difference at shelf; and in tandem with this launch, Whipnotic added a sleek new cap and nozzle, reducing their plastic usage by 60%. With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and a newly launched online store, Whipnotic is now available to delight whipped cream lovers nationwide.

Whipnotic, the brainchild of two visionary sisters, is flipping the industry on its can, taking the dessert and beverage world by storm with its revolutionary approach to whipped cream. Through a simple press of Whipnotic's innovative patented nozzle technology, a swirl of all-natural fruit juices and flavor essences infuses into the rich whipped cream. Rather than being a mere topping, Whipnotic has reimagined whipped cream as a sensational, guilt-free addition for everyday meals, beverages, snack, sweet treats and special occasions.

Whipnotic whipped creams are Keto-friendly, gluten-free, made with real cream and all natural color and flavor and available in more than 1,000 stores including retailers like Balduccis, Central Market, Citarella, Harmons, Kroger, Market District and The Fresh Market and now online at Whipnotic.com. Whipnotic is a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBENC.)

