Whipsaw Wins 5 Prestigious Industrial Design Excellence Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) unveiled its 2020 winners during its live ceremony on September 16th, honoring Industrial Design firm Whipsaw, Inc. with five awards.

Most notably, Whipsaw won a Gold in the Sports & Leisure category for its revolutionary design of the Tonal Strength Training System.



"Tonal represents a well-resolved integration of human factors requirements, a content experience, and substantial mechanical challenges into a home strength training solution that requires a very minimal footprint. This product is particularly resonant given that we are judging during a pandemic," says IDEA 2020 Juror Jonah Becker.



Whipsaw also took home two Silver awards—one for the elegant and approachable Cisco Meraki MV Security Camera Line, and another for the compact Google Trekker digital world mapping device.



Bronze medals were awarded to Whipsaw's sophisticated Glint Hero Lighting System that aims light anywhere without moving the fixture, and the Ceribell EGG, a lifesaving portable EEG in a headband form factor that converts brain waves into sounds.



The Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) initiated IDEA to annually recognize excellence in global design as measured by innovation, aesthetics, and user, client, and societal benefits across many disciplines. IDEA has since become one of the world's most anticipated and prestigious design competitions. This year, IDEA celebrates its 40th anniversary.



Says Dan Harden, Whipsaw founder, CEO and principal designer, "We're thrilled to win five IDEA awards, especially because IDEA is known for scrutinizing every single element of your design–making it hard to win but all the better when you do. Out of almost 2000 entries, only 124 awards were given, so to win 4% of the world total on the award's 40th anniversary is a big honor. Kudos also go to our client partners for believing in our brand of innovation."



This year's IDEA jury was composed of designers, thought-leaders and visionaries who reviewed nearly 2,000 submissions from around the world across 19 categories. Winners were selected for their indelible contributions to society, the individual, and the field of design.



"IDEA recognizes products and services that encourage, inspire, and push our industry forward," says the IDSA.



Several of Whipsaw's other designs also ranked as 2020 IDEA finalists, including the Uber Beacon, the Ventir backpack, the Koniku Kore Bioelectric Sensor, and Bizzy & Martian Home Robots. Wednesday night's ceremony preceded the IDSA's virtual International Design Conference 2020, occurring September 17-18th.

CONTACT: Gabrielle Whelan, 347-605-4710

SOURCE Whipsaw, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.whipsaw.com

