Whirl AI Emerges from Stealth to Help Enterprise IT Modernize Business Processes and Systems

ICONIQ Leads One of Its Earliest Ever Investments in Whirl AI, Backing the Missing Foundation Layer for Enterprise AI with $8.9M in seed funding.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirl AI today announced its emergence from stealth and $8.9M in seed funding led by ICONIQ and notable angel investors.

The company was founded by Sunny Bedi, who spent two decades in CIO and IT leadership positions at some of the most consequential technology companies in the world, including VMware, NVIDIA, and Snowflake. The problem he set out to solve is one he watched compound throughout his career. The knowledge of how enterprise systems actually work — every customization, every workaround, every decision made by someone who left three years ago — lives nowhere a machine can find it. And without that context, you can't meaningfully enhance or transform them.

"Every CIO I know wants to leverage AI to be more responsive and transformational to the business," said Bedi. "But before Enterprise AI can do anything truly meaningful in helping change core business processes and underlying systems, it needs the context of your enterprise's applications, configurations, and integrations. That's why enterprise AI keeps stalling. We built Whirl AI to fix that — so the world can stop waiting on Enterprise IT and start leading with it."

Whirl AI is using AI to solve one of Enterprise IT's most pressing challenges: how to understand, enhance, and transform the systems that businesses rely on every day. The Whirl platform securely and continuously maintains context about how those systems actually work. With this knowledge, purpose-built AI agents help Enterprise IT professionals research, design, develop, implement, and test changes to their enterprise applications, integrations, and configurations in days and hours — rather than weeks and months — without compromising quality or control.

Whirl AI is already deployed with design partners across some of the most complex enterprise environments in the market.

"I have worked alongside Sunny for years when he was at Snowflake, watching him navigate an exceptionally complex enterprise environment at massive scale. The problem Whirl solves is not theoretical to him. He lived it firsthand, at scale, for two decades," said Matt Jacobson, Partner at ICONIQ. "Enterprise AI is full of pilots that never make it to production, and the reason is often the same: the AI lacks sufficient understanding of the environment it is operating in. Whirl is purpose-built to fix that – and I believe there is no one better positioned to fix it than Sunny."

Whirl AI is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. The company is actively hiring and partnering with enterprises to deploy its platform across production environments. Enterprises interested in learning more can visit whirlai.com.

Press contact: [email protected]

About Whirl AI

Whirl AI is defining IT for the AI era. By understanding the context of an enterprise's applications, configurations, and integrations, Whirl AI provides the foundational intelligence that enables Enterprise AI to work inside complex organizations. Whirl's secure platform and purpose-built AI agents help IT professionals accelerate changes to core business processes and underlying systems, compressing weeks of work into hours without sacrificing quality or control. Founded by enterprise veterans and backed by leading investors, Whirl AI is already in use by leading enterprise IT organizations seeking to be more responsive and transformational to the business.

SOURCE Whirl AI