Whirlpool Announces $60M Investment, Up To 150 Jobs For New Ohio Facility

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation today announced plans to further expand its industry-leading U.S. manufacturing footprint with the addition of a new, state-of-the-art production facility. Located in Perrysburg, Ohio, this will be the company's 11th factory in the United States and its 6th in the state of Ohio, further solidifying the company's position as a cornerstone of American industrial growth.

Whirlpool Corporation Clyde Operations

Whirlpool Corporation acquired an existing building, previously used for solar panel manufacturing, and will invest over $60 million to transform the facility, including new advanced manufacturing technologies and automation, to produce appliance components and subassembly work for washers and dryers. The development of the new plant will take place over the next two years, creating between 100-150 new jobs. This new facility will serve as a vital hub for Whirlpool Corporation's U.S. operations, providing critical support to nearby Ohio plants.

"Whirlpool Corporation is leaning into our commitment to U.S. manufacturing," said Marc Bitzer, Whirlpool Corporation chairman and CEO. "When there is a level playing field, our American workers can out-compete anyone in the world. This investment is proof of our confidence in that workforce and our determination to win by producing high-quality, innovative products in the U.S."

This announcement follows a period of significant domestic investment for the company, including a $300 million investment in the company's laundry operations announced in October, which is aimed at increasing capacity, by adding a new production line and 400-600 new jobs.

"This new facility represents an evolution in American manufacturing," said Kristin Day, Whirlpool Corporation vice president of U.S. manufacturing. "By creating a hybrid environment where cutting-edge automation meets human ingenuity, we are not just building appliances—we are building the future domestic production for our industry. Our people remain the foundation of our success, and these tools will empower them to reach new levels of precision and efficiency."

Approximately 80% of the major appliances Whirlpool Corporation sells in the U.S. are produced domestically, with the company spending $23 billion in manufacturing, labor and logistics in the past decade. Last year alone, the company spent more than $6 billion with U.S. suppliers.

The investments are subject to the final approval of incentives. Assistance from JobsOhio and a tax credit from the State of Ohio are pending review and approval.

Whirlpool Corporation expects to hold a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility later this year.

For more information about Whirlpool Corporation and its U.S. manufacturing footprint, click here.

Official Statements of Support

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer: "The Trump Administration's agenda is accelerating America's industrial resurgence by reducing trade barriers and ensuring that American workers and businesses can compete on even footing. Today's investment by Whirlpool Corporation demonstrates how an America First trade policy can strengthen the country's manufacturing base, create jobs, boost domestic production and support local economies."

Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH): "Whirlpool is investing in the American worker and Ohio is leading the way in reindustrializing the American Heartland and an American manufacturing renaissance. Whirlpool and its workforce are a great reflection of American resilience and proof that we can not only make things in America but make them better."

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09): "For decades, we've fought to keep the heart of American manufacturing beating right here in Northwest Ohio. This major investment by Whirlpool proves that when we back our domestic producers, our communities thrive. I am proud to see this commitment to our local workforce, which strengthens our Great Lakes regional economy and ensures that America continues to lead the world in building the products that power our homes and our communities."

Congressman Bob Latta (OH-05): "This investment will strengthen our domestic supply chain in Ohio. When companies like Whirlpool invest in expanding American manufacturing, they create good-paying jobs, strengthen supply chain resilience, and help keep our nation competitive. This new development will bring additional jobs to Perrysburg, further boosting our local economy and creating more opportunities for Ohio workers."

Perrysburg Mayor Mark Weber: "This is exactly the kind of investment we're proud to see in Perrysburg. It means good jobs for our residents, continued growth for a strong local employer and a clear vote of confidence in both our workforce and our community. It's a great day for our city, and I look forward to welcoming Whirlpool to Perrysburg."

Wood County Commissioner Craig LaHote: "Whirlpool has a strong record of success in our region, and we're excited about their plans to bring new opportunities and investment to Wood County. The company's decision to expand here speaks to our strong workforce and business environment, and we look forward to working with them as a new corporate partner in Wood County."

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales—close to 90% of which were in the Americas—41,000 employees and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation