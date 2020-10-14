Whirlpool Brand Introduces Their Largest-Capacity Third Rack Dishwashers(1)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With families spending more time at home, the kitchen has become our go-to destination to create fun, enjoyable and sometimes messy memories. According to a recent survey, three out of five (63%) homeowners find themselves cooking more often since the pandemic.4 Frequent cooking can often translate to a pile of dirty dishes on the counter or in the kitchen sink, resulting in a lingering need to clean. That's why Whirlpool - America's number one preferred dishwasher brand2 - is launching its Largest-Capacity Third Rack Dishwashers.1 Whirlpool's new dishwasher line includes select models that feature their largest-capacity third rack designed to fit mugs and bowls3, which leaves fewer dirty dishes behind in the sink so that families can load more and run less.

"Whirlpool brand designs innovations knowing our consumers' top priority is caring for their families, and that was the inspiration behind our new largest-capacity third rack dishwasher line that helps families to load more dishes at one time and run their dishwasher less often," said Katie Sadler, Whirlpool Kitchen Brand Manager at Whirlpool Corporation. "We know how frustrating it can be when there's a few dirty dishes left behind in the sink. So, we're helping families with a dishwasher that can fit a lot in one load."

The new Whirlpool® largest-capacity third rack dishwashers1 offer extra usable space to accommodate hard-to-fit items such as mixing bowls, blender jars and casserole dishes, making it easier to load mugs and bowls, silverware and long utensils on the third rack. Homeowners can enjoy an adjustable second rack to continue freeing up space for more dishes, with easy-to-find adjusters that smoothly raise or lower the second rack to fit taller items like water bottles or traditionally hard-to-fit blender jars. Within the lower rack, the three-piece silverware basket can be separated and arranged based on the types of dishes being loaded, making it possible to fit casserole dishes and large pans.

Whirlpool's new largest-capacity third rack dishwashers1 are available in fingerprint resistant black stainless and stainless steel finishes that feature an easy-to-clean exterior designed to resist fingerprints and smudges, as well as matte black, white and biscuit color finishes. The dishwashers offer an innovative Leak Detection System that will flash a light on the front of the dishwasher to alert the user if a leak is detected, while proceeding to drain water from the tub.

About Whirlpool Brand

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations - whether that means most flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes with the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool brand has created and continues outpacing goals of its Care Counts™ Laundry Program, through which the brand is committed to helping create educational equality by installing washers and dryers in schools to help remove one small but important barrier to attendance - access to clean clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer and marketer of major home appliances. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA .

