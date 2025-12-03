WHIRLPOOL BRAND RANKED HIGHEST IN COOKTOP CUSTOMER SATISFACTION BY J.D. POWER

Whirlpool Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Cooktops in the U.S. Home Appliance Satisfaction Study

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading kitchen and laundry appliance brand Whirlpool brand has achieved #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Cooktops in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Home Appliance Satisfaction StudySM. The appliance manufacturer also earned the #2 ranking in customer satisfaction among wall ovens, over-the-range microwaves, and top-mount freezers.

"We are steadfast in our commitment to deliver not only high-quality, trustworthy products but also solutions that truly make a difference in our consumers' lives," said Lindsay Jones, Senior Manager, PR & Brand Experience at Whirlpool Corporation. "Our ongoing pursuit of purposeful innovation drives us to anticipate and address the evolving needs of households everywhere. This recognition demonstrates our dedication to placing consumers at the heart of everything we do, and we are honored to be recognized among the highest in customer satisfaction in the cooktop category by J.D. Power."

The J.D. Power U.S. Appliance Satisfaction Study measures customer satisfaction in 12 segments of major home appliances: cooktops; freestanding ranges; wall ovens; over-the-range microwaves; dishwashers; French door refrigerators; side-by-side refrigerators; top-mount freezer, two-door refrigerators; front-load clothes washers; top-load clothes washers; clothes dryers; and appliance retailers.

Whirlpool's achievement of Top Ranked Cooktop for Customer Satisfaction is a reflection of its continued pursuit of purposeful innovation that addresses the needs of households and consumers everywhere and comes off the heels of the launch of the Whirlpool® Intelligent Induction Cooktop with the WipeClean™ Coating earlier this year. The Whirlpool® Intelligent Induction Cooktop with the WipeClean™ Coating helps you stay on top of mealtime even with life's interruptions. Top benefits include features:

Temp Cook™ helps avoid burning and achieve consistent results with dual temperature sensors that monitor and maintain preferred heat.

Smart Presets let consumers skip messing with settings by automatically setting and maintaining the right temperature for sauteing, simmering, frying and more.

Voice Control* allows consumers to set the cooktop to specific cooking modes like Simmer, Fry, and more with Alexa ® or Google® voice compatible (or enabled) device. *When connected. Wifi and app required. See Whirlpool.com/connect for details. Alexa® and Google ® trademarks are owned by their respective companies.

Flexheat™ Plus Element features a large, rectangular cooking space that automatically detects pan size, so it only heats the space needed, allowing flexibility to cook with different size pots and pans.

WipeClean™ Coating offers the ultimate easy-clean solution for electric cooktops. Water alone removes baked-on food and spills; no harsh cleaners required. Simply wet, wait, and wipe with a non-scratch sponge.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies. J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business . The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com .

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes with the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool created and continues outpacing goals of its Care Counts™ Laundry Program, through which the brand is committed to helping create educational equality by installing washers and dryers in schools to help remove one small but important barrier to attendance – access to clean clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, a leading appliance manufacturer committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa , Instagram at @whirlpoolusa , or TikTok at @whirlpoolusa . Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

