Whirlpool Celebrates KBIS 2026 Earning Best of KBIS and Record Number of Award Wins

KitchenAid takes home the top NKBA honor as well as 20+ product awards across four iconic brands from leading industry publications.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation earned 23 industry honors at last month's Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando, Florida, delivering a standout performance that underscores its leadership in consumer-led, trusted innovation.

Leading the list of KBIS honors was the Best of KBIS Best in Show award for the KitchenAid® 30-inch Smart Electric Double Wall Oven with Intelligent Cooking Camera and Doneness Detection—one of the kitchen and bath industry's most prestigious recognitions.

"We believe our appliances should be as personal as your favorite recipes," said Mike Gross, Senior Vice President Product Marketing & Merchandising at Whirlpool Corporation. "The Live Look in camera empowers consumers to cook to their exact preferences while Doneness Detection alerts them when cooking is complete so they can stay in their flow."

Cutting-edge solutions were unveiled from each of the four brands onsite including industry-first nugget ice built into the refrigerator and UV clean laundry technology from Whirlpool brand, Live Look in camera and Doneness Detection in KitchenAid® wall ovens, an XL crisper drawer from Maytag®, our largest capacity refrigeration drawer on the market, and a stunning matte black smart induction cooktop with temperature-controlled cooking from JennAir.

"We are extremely proud to represent the hard work of the teams across Whirlpool Corporation at KBIS this year," said Shannon Blakely, Chief Marketing Officer, North America, Whirlpool Corporation. "These awards are a testament to our commitment to improve life at home for all consumers, bringing them thoughtful innovation across each of our brands."

The complete list of accolades for Whirlpool Corporation includes:

KitchenAid

KitchenAid® 30-inch Smart Electric Double Wall Oven with Intelligent Cooking Camera - Best of KBIS from KBIS/NKBA

- Best of KBIS from KBIS/NKBA KitchenAid® 30-inch Smart Electric Double Wall Oven with Intelligent Cooking Camera - Best in Show from Maxim

- Best in Show from KitchenAid® 30-inch Smart Electric Double Wall Oven with Intelligent Cooking Camera - Best in Show from The Kitchn

- Best in Show from KitchenAid® 30-inch Smart Electric Double Wall Oven with Intelligent Cooking Camera - Best in Show from Apartment Therapy

- Best in Show from KitchenAid® 30-inch Smart Electric Double Wall Oven with Intelligent Cooking Camera - Best in Show from Ambient

- Best in Show from KitchenAid® KF8 Espresso Machine - Best in Show from SheFinds

JennAir

JennAir® 36" Downdraft Induction Cooktop - Best in Show from Maxim

- Best in Show from JennAir® 36" Oblivion Smart Induction Cooktop with Temperature-Controlled Cooking - Best in Show from Maxim

- Best in Show from JennAir® Customizable Panels - Best in Show from SheFinds

Whirlpool Brand

Whirlpool® Front Load Laundry Tower with FreshFlow™ Vent System & UV Clean - KBIS 2026 Reviewed Awards

- KBIS 2026 Reviewed Awards Whirlpool® Front Load Laundry Tower with FreshFlow™ Vent System & UV Clean - Best in Show from Trusted Reviews

- Best in Show from Whirlpool® Front Load Laundry Tower with FreshFlow™ Vent System & UV Clean - Best in Show from Reviewed.com

- Best in Show from Whirlpool® 36-inch True Counter Depth 3-Door and 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with New & Industry First Nugget Ice - Best in Show from Trusted Reviews

- Best in Show from Whirlpool® 36-inch True Counter Depth 3-Door and 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with New & Industry First Nugget Ice - Best in Show from Maxim

- Best in Show from Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with New & Industry First Delicates Basket - KBIS 2026 Reviewed Awards

- KBIS 2026 Reviewed Awards Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with New & Industry First Delicates Basket - Best in Show from Ambient

- Best in Show from Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with New & Industry First Delicates Basket - Best in Show from Reviewed.com

- Best in Show from Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with New & Industry First Delicates Basket - Best in Show from SheFinds

- Best in Show from Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with New & Industry First Delicates Basket - Best in Show from Apartment Therapy

Maytag

Maytag Laundry - Top Dollar Share Increase in Total Laundry-U.S. market from Circana, LLC at circana.com

- Top Dollar Share Increase in Total Laundry-U.S. market from Maytag® Top Load Pet Pro Laundry System - Best in Show from SheFinds

- Best in Show from Maytag® 3-Door and 4-Door French Door Refrigerators with XL Crisper - Best in Show from The Kitchn

Licensed Goods

Whole Home Water - 2025 Top-Selling Sku Whole House Water Filter Replacement from Datavations

For more information on the products Whirlpool Corporation displayed at KBIS 2026, please visit the Whirlpool Pro Pressroom.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the last-remaining major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation