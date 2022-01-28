Whirlpool Corp. earns a perfect 100 score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality for 19th year

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corp. announced today that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index. This is the 19th year the company has received a perfect 100 rating from the HRC CEI, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Whirlpool Corp. joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"This is an important ranking for us for many reasons," said Senior Director of Inclusion & Diversity and Talent Acquisition at Whirlpool Corp., Devon Voster. "Every day, with every effort, we strive to ensure all employees feel welcomed, valued, respected and heard at Whirlpool. Inclusion & Diversity is a core value here because we know that drawing from diverse points of view improves our products, services, our teams, and each other."

When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, they dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically.

"We are proud of the work that our PRIDE employee resource group at Whirlpool Corporation has done over the years to help create an inclusive workplace for all LGBTQ+ employees," said Whirlpool Pride ERG Network Co-Lead Randy Maples. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment towards taking meaningful action to cultivate an even stronger inclusive and diverse workplace."

Whirlpool Corp. also rose to number four on Newsweek's Ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2022 , and was recently recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies for 2022 in the annual rankings published by CNBC and JUST Capital.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei .

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

About Whirlpool Corporation:

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2021, the company reported approximately $22 billion in annual sales, 69,000 employees and 54 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

