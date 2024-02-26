WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION AND BORA INTRODUCE REVOLUTIONARY INDUCTION DOWNDRAFT COOKTOP TECHNOLOGY TO NORTH AMERICA

The Collaboration Will Bring Limitless Design Opportunities to JennAir and KitchenAid Cooktops in 2025

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation and BORA share the belief that the kitchen is the hub of the home and is a space that should be redesigned through a lens that pushes boundaries while merging technology and function. Founded on the mutual passion to question the ordinary, the two companies are collaborating to bring the best induction downdraft technology exclusively to JennAir and KitchenAid brand induction downdraft cooktops in North America in 2025.

In recent years, consumers in North America have continued to adopt induction technology and within the cooktop industry, induction has grown roughly 62% since 20181. There remains, however, a largely unmet consumer demand for induction downdraft solutions to match the rising cooking trend. With the new product collaboration comes added consumer benefits ranging from aesthetics to functional power. Downdraft technology eliminates the need for a separate overhead ventilation unit — commonly known as a range hood — allowing for limitless design opportunities, without sacrificing performance.

"Whirlpool Corporation has long been committed to delivering products in the name of disruptive progress, and we're excited to announce this collaboration with BORA at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show," said Alessandro Perucchetti, Whirlpool Corporation NAR President. "Through our new collaboration, we're thrilled to further enhance our JennAir and KitchenAid appliances in 2025 with new induction downdraft technology that has already revolutionized the European market."

Utilizing innovation to create spaces that offer clear, unrestricted sightlines and the opportunity to create a kitchen as unique as the consumers who enjoy them each day is a longstanding priority for the JennAir and KitchenAid brands. In fact, the JennAir brand's history with downdraft technology dates back to 1965 when founder Lou Jenn invented downdraft technology, changing the kitchen forever. Since then, JennAir has continued to push the luxury appliance industry forward with appliances that break the mold through differentiated aesthetics, disruptive technology and quiet performance. Similarly, KitchenAid exists to help the world make more of the kitchen by creating a space of inspiration and connection. The KitchenAid brand remains committed to delivering major appliances that continue to expand capabilities as makers progress in their cooking skills.

To learn more more about Whirlpool Corporation and BORA, visit the Whirlpool Corporation Booth (#W2201) and BORA Booth (#W2230) at KBIS this week.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

About BORA

BORA develops and produces innovative premium built-in kitchen appliances with impressive design standards. The German-Austrian company group positions its portfolio internationally with the claim 'More than cooking.' Since Willi Bruckbauer founded BORA in 2007, the company has been committed to questioning the ordinary. The mission: 'We are revolutionizing the kitchen as a living space. With extraordinary products for extraordinary experiences.'

The product range and live experiences undergo ongoing development to ensure that BORA fans and customers can continue to enjoy the very best cooking experiences. BORA products are characterized by outstanding performance, simple cleaning and easy operation. Thanks to their timeless design, they fit perfectly into any kitchen, where they provide fresh air and a clear view.

BORA employs over 650 people and sells its products in over 40 countries all over the world.

