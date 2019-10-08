Whirlpool Corporation and Indiana University Celebrate 10 years of Building Habitat for Humanity Homes with Monroe County, Indiana Families

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation is marking 10 years as sponsor of Indiana University's annual Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County build. This year's event culminates this weekend, following ten days of volunteers partnering alongside a local family to build a decent and affordable home. Whirlpool Corporation has sponsored the build since 2010, with students, faculty and staff from Indiana University and the Kelley School of Business gathering each autumn to construct new Habitat homes with Bloomington residents. Volunteers build the new homes from the ground up, from laying the foundation all the way to painting the interior of the home.

"Bloomington holds a special place in our hearts and it's an event we look forward to every year," said Jim Peters, CFO for Whirlpool Corporation. "At Whirlpool Corporation we are in constant pursuit of improving lives at home. We're proud of our 10 year collaboration with Habitat and Indiana University and the impact it's made on the Bloomington community. We're pleased this build will give another local family the gift of making memories through cooking and conversation in their new Habitat home."

This year's home build began Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 12, with construction taking place just east of Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Weather permitting, on October 13, the home will be moved to its permanent location in a nearby Bloomington neighborhood.

"Whirlpool is an excellent example of a company that strives to make a difference in communities around the globe through social and environmental responsibility," said Idalene "Idie" Kesner, dean of the IU Kelley School of Business and the Frank P. Popoff Chair of Strategic Management. "For a decade, we've been extremely fortunate to provide students, faculty and staff with an opportunity to see this model from Whirlpool at work, while reinforcing Kelley's commitment to service and thus helping 10 families attain the dream of home ownership."

The Wilmoth family will receive keys to their new home on the field of Indiana University's Memorial Stadium before the start of the homecoming football game. The new home will be dedicated a few hours before the 12:00 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 12. Jim Peters, along with other Whirlpool leaders will participate in the dedication. They will be joined by leadership from Habitat for Humanity and homeowners from the past decade of campus builds.

Bob and Alice Wilmoth have dealt with many hurdles in finding safe and affordable housing in Bloomington. Alice, who works at IU Health Hospice in the quality assurance department, is an avid crafter and reader and Bob, who is on disability, have been living in a temporary apartment while flood repairs are being made to address water damage and mold in their current home. After moving around often, they're both very eager to own their own home and settle somewhere permanent and safe for granddaughter Remy to come and visit.

"I can't say how amazing it will be for us all to spend time together at 'grandpa's house' instead of grandpa's apartment or trailer," said Bob. Alice is looking most forward to having her own yard to tend to. "I can't wait to ­­­­have our own space where I can plant literal roots with flowers and vegetables and then see them grow and come back year after year."

"Ten years is a milestone we're very proud of and we are incredibly grateful to Whirlpool, IU and the Kelley School of Business for their continued contributions and commitments to this program, which has helped so many families realize the benefits and stability provided through homeownership," said Wendi Goodlett, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County. "Gifts of financial support and time from donors like Whirlpool have a lasting impact for future families as well," Goodlett added. "As Alice and Bob pay their mortgage and build home equity, their mortgage payments will help fund the materials to serve future Habitat families."

This year also marks 20 years of collaboration between Whirlpool Corporation and Habitat for Humanity. Since 1999, Whirlpool Corporation has supported Habitat programs across 45 countries with a commitment of more than $107 million. The company has donated a range and refrigerator to every new Habitat home across the U.S. and Canada, adding up to 197,300 Whirlpool brand ranges and refrigerators, in addition to engaging hundreds of employee volunteers in Habitat builds.

