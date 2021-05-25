Whirlpool Corporation Brings Proactive Voice Alerts to the Home As Launch Collaborator for Google Assistant Voice Notifications

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced today it is enhancing its voice-command capabilities as a launch collaborator for Google Assistant voice notifications, a new functionality available through Google's intelligent personal assistant software. Unveiled at Google's I/O Conference in Mountain View, Calif., Google Assistant voice notifications will be coming soon on select connected Maytag and Whirlpool brand washers and dryers manufactured since 2016, and on select connected JennAir and KitchenAid brand products later this year.*

Unlike traditional voice-command features that require direct questions, these voice notifications will proactively alert appliance users with updates. For Whirlpool and Maytag brand washer and dryer owners, this will include alerts on the status of laundry and dryer cycles, including notifications of when laundry is ready to be moved to the dryer and when drying is complete.

"As the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, Whirlpool Corporation is deeply committed to offering the best possible appliance user experience," said Ludo Beaufils, vice president of product marketing for North America. "Through our ongoing voice collaboration with Google Home, we have introduced industry-leading voice-command capabilities to our products to make them even easier and more enjoyable to use. We are thrilled to be working with Google on Google Assistant voice notifications, as this will help us in our mission of improving life at home for our consumers around the globe."

As Whirlpool Corporation further expands Google Assistant voice notifications support, other connected appliances such as ovens, refrigerators and microwave ovens will provide users with real-time, proactive alerts.

Owners of supported devices will be able to access the enhanced capabilities of Google Assistant voice notifications through a firmware update at no cost by adjusting the device settings in the Google Home App. Just tap on the Whirlpool device, the settings icon, and tap "voice notifications" to enable. Google Assistant voice notifications are supported in eight languages, and will be available for select Whirlpool Corporation products in the U.S. and other regions including Europe, India, Canada, and Mexico.

* Connected subscription may be required. WiFi & App required. Features subject to change. Details & privacy info at whirlpool.com/connect.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2020. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

