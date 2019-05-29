Whirlpool Corporation Brings Strategic Brand Portfolio to PCBC 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the diverse needs of today's homebuyers, building industry professionals are counting on the Whirlpool Corporation brand portfolio to offer solutions that fit consumers' ever-changing preferences. The world's leading manufacturer of major home appliances* will showcase a diverse selection of innovative kitchen and laundry appliances from its strategically differentiated brand portfolio at the 2019 Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC) in San Francisco, May 30-31.

"Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, Whirlpool Corporation has a purposeful and consumer-centric approach to each of its brands and offerings," noted Kelly Safis, General Manager, Builder Sales at Whirlpool Corporation. "With our five-brand portfolio – Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag and Amana – we're able to meet the particular needs and wants of today's homebuyers, from Millennials and Gen Z to Boomers and Gen X."

The Whirlpool Corporation displays at Booth #927 and #1126 will feature its robust product innovation pipeline from Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir. Each brand has been thoughtfully designed to suit a specific customer and home type, giving building industry professionals the depth and breadth of appliance options to suit virtually any project.

Featured products on display at PCBC include:

Whirlpool® Smart All-In-One Washer & Dryer: The smart laundry unit completes a load of laundry in the same machine, allowing for one load to be completely washed and dried without transferring. The Whirlpool® Smart All-In-One Washer & Dryer comes with innovative features including the Load & Go™ Dispenser, which allows consumers to skip adding detergent to every load, and coming soon, voice control with a compatible voice-enabled device**.

KitchenAid® Smart Oven+ with Powered Attachments: Created from the same founding principles as the iconic KitchenAid® Stand Mixer, the Smart Oven+ features the first-ever collection of oven-powered grill, baking stone and steamer attachments, designed to deliver the best in smart cooking performance, while expanding capabilities in the kitchen.

JennAir® RISE™ Design Expression Column Refrigerators: With hundreds of customizable combinations, the new JennAir Column Refrigerators redefine luxury refrigeration. The column refrigerators feature a daring Obsidian interior and 650 LED lights to frame and fill each column.

"When working with Whirlpool Corporation, you get access to not only our strategic portfolio of brands, but also the individuals and resources to help you match the right appliances to your project and your customers," Safis continued. "Building industry professionals can count on us to deliver the expertise, tools and insights they need to sell more in-demand homes and satisfy their customers."

For details on other Whirlpool Corporation products displayed at PCBC, visit WhirlpoolPro.com/PCBC-2019 . For more information about Whirlpool Corporation, its portfolio of brands and other offerings for industry professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro.com .

*Based on most recently available publicly reported annual revenues.

** U.S. only. Appliance must be set to Remote Enable. WiFi & App Required. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at whirlpool.com/connect .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company*, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 65 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2018. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

