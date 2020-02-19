Whirlpool Corporation CEO Marc Bitzer Signs Onto United Nations Global Compact

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the delivery of a letter signed by its CEO and addressed to the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Whirlpool Corporation has formalized its commitment to the UN Global Compact, a voluntary collective rooted in ten principles that encompass the categories of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. As a signatory of this globally-recognized initiative, Whirlpool Corporation agrees to continue to expand its efforts to uphold sustainable and responsible business practices in day-to-day global operations.

"At Whirlpool Corporation, our values are the driving force behind everything we do. We have a proud history of implementing policies and processes that support the tenets of the UN Global Compact for many years in our plants, offices and other facilities around the world," said Marc Bitzer, chairman, and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "I am pleased to share our continued dedication to these important values with the public, and we look forward to making even more progress in the years to come alongside the United Nations and our fellow Compact members."

Bitzer signed the letter formally announcing the company's commitment on December 19, 2019.

In addition to supporting and taking action to match the ten principles of the UN Global Compact, Whirlpool Corporation will push to further the UN's broader development goals, including the Sustainable Development Goals , which idealize fundamental, impactful change in areas ranging from hunger and poverty to clean energy and gender equality.

Prior to becoming a public signatory, Whirlpool Corporation has independently taken strides to advance its operations in the four main areas overseen by the UN Global Compact - human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption - and has consistently received recognition for its efforts. Most recently, Whirlpool Corporation was named a Best Employer for Diversity in 2019 , included on the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and selected as one of Forbes' World's Most Reputable Companies in 2019.

Founded nearly two decades ago in July 2000, the UN Global Compact is today comprised of more than 10,000 companies around the world, representing a wide variety of industries. You can learn more about the UN Global Compact here .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the leading major appliance manufacturer in the world, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

Related Links

http://www.whirlpoolcorp.com

