Whirlpool Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Whirlpool Corporation

Oct 15, 2024, 09:05 ET

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the board of directors of Whirlpool Corporation (the "Company") declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

Website Disclosure
We routinely post important information for investors on our website, whirlpoolcorp.com, in the "Investors" section. We also intend to update the Hot Topics Q&A portion of this webpage as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Whirlpool Corporation to Present at Goldman Sachs' 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference

Whirlpool Corporation to Present at Goldman Sachs' 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced today that it will participate in the Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference on September...
Whirlpool Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Whirlpool Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Today, the board of directors of Whirlpool Corporation (the "Company") declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share on the Company's common stock....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Household Products

Household Products

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics