Whirlpool Corporation Emission Reduction Targets Approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) today announced that its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets (Scopes 1 & 2) have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) — the leading independent assessor of emissions targets — and are consistent with reductions required to keep global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius. The approval highlights Whirlpool Corporation's ongoing commitment to delivering on its environmental goals and meeting or exceeding the levels required by the Paris Agreement.

"Our science-based emissions targets are an important part of our journey to deliver on our sustainability goals," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "Environmental sustainability is core to our culture, and as the world continues to work together to manage the challenges of COVID-19, it is more important than ever to protect our planet and take care of the communities where we live and work. We are in constant pursuit of doing more and are committed to meeting and exceeding the aggressive environmental goals we have set for ourselves."

In 2019, Whirlpool Corporation achieved its lowest levels of absolute plant emissions (Scopes 1 & 2) in over a decade and is on track to meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in its plants by 50 percent in 2030 versus a 2016 baseline. Since 2016, Whirlpool has reduced its absolute plant emissions by 18 percent through significant investments in efficiency and renewable energy, which the company will continue in the coming years. In addition to its independent efforts, Whirlpool continues to collaborate with leading organizations to deliver emission reduction solutions, such as its use of Honeywell's Solstice® Liquid Blowing Agent (LBA) into its environmentally responsible and energy-efficient insulation used in U.S.-made refrigerators and freezers.

"Our success in sustainability is due in large part to the innovative ideas that are generated by our employees. As a company, we have made considerable progress on our sustainability efforts, but we know there is more to be done, and we continue to push ourselves internally to deliver on even more aggressive goals and build increased resiliency in our business," said Ron Voglewede, Whirlpool Corporation's director of global sustainability. "These emission reduction targets, along with our ongoing sustainability commitments, are leading us on a path to carbon neutrality."

For more information about Whirlpool Corporation's sustainability commitments, including its 2019 sustainability report, please visit this link.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the leading major appliance manufacturer in the world, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com.

About SBTi

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' targets.

