Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Whirlpool Corporation announced several improvements to the voice-command capabilities among its connected product lines at the 2018 Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif. As part of an ongoing collaboration with Google Home, Whirlpool Corporation revealed that updates will include: global availability of remote appliance control in all regions where Whirlpool Connected appliances are available; more succinct, user-friendly functional commands; and plans for expansion of Google Home capabilities to select appliances from additional Whirlpool Corporation brands.

"We're thrilled to offer a better experience for our consumers with our smart appliances, not just in the U.S., but now around the world," said Jason Mathew, Whirlpool Corporation senior director, Global Connected Strategy. "We're constantly trying to improve and have worked tirelessly to address consumer feedback and simplify the command process for those who are using this connected technology in their own homes."

As part of this upgrade, more than 25 connected appliance models from the company's Whirlpool and Jenn-Air brands will no longer require users to state the specific brand when requesting that their Google Home complete an action. Previously, owners of connected Whirlpool and Jenn-Air products would have to give a more lengthy statement to command their devices remotely, such as, "OK Google, ask Whirlpool to preheat the oven to 350 degrees." Soon, consumers will be able to simply say, "OK Google, preheat the oven to 350 degrees." Those 25 models will officially be certified as "Works with Google Assistant" appliances.

Additionally Google's intelligent personal assistant, Google Assistant, will soon be available for select connected appliances worldwide, wherever Whirlpool Connected appliances are available for purchase. Along with the U.S., that includes regions within Europe, India, Canada, and Mexico.

Whirlpool Corporation intends to expand Google Home capabilities to appliances within its KitchenAid and Maytag brands in late 2018.

