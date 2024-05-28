Whirlpool Corporation Expands "Feel Good Fridge" Program through Collaboration with HelloFresh and TQL

Shared fight against food insecurity brings organizations together to extend reach in 13 U.S. markets.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is expanding its Feel Good Fridge program by engaging HelloFresh, the world's leading meal kit company, and Total Quality Logistics (TQL), one of the largest third-party logistics firms in North America.

Launched by Whirlpool Corp. in 2021, the Feel Good Fridge program provides refurbished refrigerators to food pantries and nonprofit organizations across the county, like the North Texas Food Bank in Dallas, to deliver free, fresh food for anyone in need. Starting with a local initiative in the Dallas area late last year, the three companies are now expanding their combined resources and expertise to reach more people in need across the country. Together, they'll impact 13 cities with Whirlpool Corp. providing 2000 refrigerators which TQL will transport and HelloFresh will help fill with wholesome and fresh ingredients.

"Across the U.S., 44 million people, and one in five children, face hunger," said Pam Klyn, Whirlpool Corporation's executive vice president of corporate relations and sustainability. "We launched Feel Good Fridge to fight food insecurity in a sustainable way, and collaborating with HelloFresh and TQL allows us to expand our impact in the communities that need it most."

In the three years since its launch, the Feel Good Fridge program has donated more than 900 refurbished refrigerators, keeping them out of landfills; delivered more than 250,000 pounds of food, helping avoid waste; and reached more than 25,000 families.

"Increasing the availability and accessibility of fresh produce and ingredients is a key part of HelloFresh's mission to fight food insecurity," said Jeff Yorzyk, senior director of sustainability at HelloFresh. "We're proud to partner with Whirlpool and TQL to help alleviate food insecurity by meeting communities in need where they are."

"We started Moves that Matter with the goal of aiding nonprofits by taking the complexity and expense of logistics off of their plate," TQL President Kerry Byrne said. "It is an honor to be a part of this collaborative effort with Whirlpool Corporation and HelloFresh to bring more fresh, nutritious food to communities struggling with food insecurity ."

Feeding America, who has been supplying food for the Feel Good Fridge program since its inception, will continue to provide food, with HelloFresh and TQL providing enhanced support in communities with the greatest need. The program will remain dedicated to food-insecure areas with high concentration of needs.

Current key markets include: Atlanta (133 Feel Good Fridge units), Chicago (29), Dallas (199), Detroit (230), Houston (53), Los Angeles (32), Minneapolis (24), Orlando (35), Phoenix (47), and West Michigan (112). The company has a target of placing 3,000 refrigerators by 2030.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com .

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world's leading meal-kit company. Founded in Berlin in November 2011, the Company now operates across 18 international markets. In 2023, HelloFresh furthered their mission to "change the way people eat forever" by delivering more than one billion meals globally. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Chicago, and Boulder. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com .

About TQL

Total Quality Logistics (TQL) creates greater supply chain efficiencies for our customers by combining industry-leading technology with unmatched customer service. Customers and carriers turn to us daily to solve their transportation needs with competitive pricing, continuous communication and a commitment to do it right — every time. Through our comprehensive portfolio of logistics services and network of 130,000+ carriers we move 3 million loads of freight annually. Our company and employees make the world a better place by donating thousands of volunteer hours and millions of dollars each year through TQL Cares and the TQL Foundation. We are proud to be the naming rights sponsor of TQL Stadium, home of Major League Soccer's FC Cincinnati. Founded in 1997 in Cincinnati, Ohio, TQL is one of the largest logistics firms in North America, with 9,000+ employees in 56 offices across the U.S. Learn more at TQL.com.

