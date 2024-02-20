Whirlpool Corporation Invites You to Experience Real Life at Home at KBIS 2024

Whirlpool Corporation will exhibit on the KBIS show floor to highlight product innovations designed to improve life at home

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life at home can be messy, busy and wonderfully unpredictable. Whirlpool Corporation, a leading global major appliance company, understands the beauty of real life, and will showcase innovations designed to suit the needs of real homeowners at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) on February 27-29, 2024, in the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company's booth will be a celebration of the diverse and dynamic nature of daily life and will demonstrate how its extensive portfolio of brands delivers products that improve life at home – today, tomorrow, and every day.

"We're excited for the opportunity to connect face-to-face with our valued customers at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, reaffirming our commitment to the trade and the consumers they serve," said Shannon Blakely, Vice President of North America Brand Marketing at Whirlpool Corporation. "We're not just showcasing appliances; we're unveiling groundbreaking technologies and solutions across our portfolio of brands that are purposefully designed to improve real life at home."

In booth #W2201, attendees can explore products across Whirlpool Corporation's family of brands – Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Gladiator, and InSinkErator. Each unique brand offers products to meet consumers' varying needs, solving real problems at home to streamline everyday tasks, whether that be through appliance innovations or storage solutions.

"As a company deeply rooted in the fabric of American households, Whirlpool Corporation understands that life isn't always picture-perfect," said Rob Byrd, General Manager, Builder & Pro Sales at Whirlpool Corporation. "That's why our commitment to innovation goes beyond creating cutting-edge appliances; it's about crafting solutions that seamlessly integrate into and improve life at home. We're thrilled to be showcasing on the KBIS side for the first time to demonstrate how the appliance solutions from our diverse portfolio of brands can do exactly that."

Attendees can also expect to see new-to-market technology and purposeful appliance solutions for today's real-life challenges, including:

Streamlining Mealtime and Cleanup

Mealtime and cleanup are part of everyday life, but with the new Whirlpool® 30-Inch Electric Range, cleanup is simple with its WipeClean™ coating. Exclusive to Whirlpool Corporation, this innovative feature makes tackling tough messes a breeze and requires just water, not harsh cleaners. Simply wet, wait five minutes, then easily wipe away sticky spills and seared-on foods.

With the Whirlpool® 1.1 Cu. Ft. Flush Mount Microwave with Turntable-Free Design, users can cook multiple meals with quick cleanup thanks to the industry-first turntable-free design, allowing them to spend more time caring for the ones they love. This appliance was designed to blend seamlessly into cabinetry with a simplified LCD display to aid in ease of use. Plus, it features an easy-to-clean exterior with Hidden Venting.

Showcasing New-to-Market Refrigeration Technology

With over 100 years of experience as a leading appliance manufacturer, Whirlpool Corporation takes a unique approach to innovation, using consumer insights to develop purposeful appliances that provide solutions to real-life challenges.

Leading the charge in industry innovation is Whirlpool Corporation's revolutionary SlimTech™ insulation , which has been selected as a 2024 Best of KBIS Finalist. It's the first vacuum-insulated structure (VIS) technology in a refrigerator in the North American market, representing a significant step forward in refrigeration technology. Attendees will have the opportunity to see this technology first-hand in booth #W2201 where it will debut on a JennAir® luxury 30 in. Column Panel-Ready Refrigerator. The groundbreaking insulation can reduce wall thickness by up to 66%, allowing for up to 25% more capacity inside the refrigerator. Plus, fewer compressor cycles are needed to maintain cool temperatures, meaning refrigerators with SlimTech™ insulation deliver even quieter refrigeration to not disrupt life at home. There are plans for SlimTech™ insulation to roll out across JennAir® and KitchenAid® refrigerators in the future, utilizing the technology for the entire structure.

Providing Healthy Cooking Methods

Today's homeowners are looking for healthy cooking methods that are right at their fingertips. The KitchenAid® 30-Inch 4-Element Induction Slide-In Convection Range with Air Fry has built-in air fry functionality that helps users crisp and brown food with less oil.i The sensor-induction cooktop generates heat directly within cookware, reaching high temperatures quickly and cooling down rapidly. The oven features Even-Heat™ True Convection plus air fry mode, with an included dishwasher-safe air fry basket that aids in crisping and browning.

Tackling Pet Hair

Everyone loves their pets, but cleaning up after them can be quite a challenge, with 57%ii of pet owners spending more time and energy cleaning up pet hair than they want to. That's why the Maytag® Pet Pro System is built to carry the load, with the industry's first pet hair filter in the washer that removes 5Xiii more pet hair from clothes. The Pet Pro option unleashes additional water and a deep rinse to activate the Pet Pro Filter, which lifts and captures pet hair from clothes. In the dryer, the Pet Pro option lifts and traps loads of pet hair with an XL lint trap.

Unleashing Powerful Cooking Techniques

From searing select cuts and succulent roasts to simmering sauces, the JennAir® RISE™ 48-Inch Dual Fuel Professional Range with Chrome-Infused Griddle offers unmistakable firepower. The JennAir Culinary Center is a step-by-step digital sous chef, with a connected probe and precision sensors, that provides guidance all the way from prep to plate. It's WiFi-connected so owners can receive real-time notifications and control the appliance from anywhere. With the chrome-infused griddle, it maintains a mirror-like finish. It has precise, dual flames produced by precision-drilled brass burners. The 20,000 BTU dual-stacked PowerBurner can handle high-powered cooking and delicate simmering with a 1,650 BTU turndown. RISE™ design includes bold mixed metal accents and diamond-etched handles for a luxury finish.

In addition to purposeful innovations from its extensive portfolio of brands, Whirlpool Corporation also invites attendees to kick off KBIS with a housewarming party in booth #W2201. Join us on Tuesday, February 27 from 4-5 p.m. PST to celebrate with appetizers, drinks, and live music. You can RSVP to this event by visiting WhirlpoolPro.com/KBIS2024 .

For more information about the company's presence at KBIS and events at the show, visit: WhirlpoolPro.com/KBIS2024 . For additional details about Whirlpool Corporation, its portfolio of brands, and other offerings for building industry professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro.com .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

i When compared to deep frying

ii Data from a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Maytag from July 26 to August 2, 2022, with a panel of 2,000 dog and cat owners.

iii Comparing Normal cycle with Pet Pro Filter and option to cycle using traditional agitator without Pet Pro Filter and option. Results will vary based on fabric and type of pet hair.

Media Contact:

Kelly Bradley

[email protected]

312-565-0044

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation