Whirlpool Corporation named a leading company on 2019 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation is recognized among the top companies engaging in effective practices of diversity and inclusion on the 2019 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index. The annual index is intended to help identify gaps in representation within the workplace and creates a road map to drive internal change. Whirlpool Corporation is one of 15 organizations named as a Leading Inclusion Index Company out of 148 participating organizations.

"We are proud and grateful for this recognition of our inclusion and diversity efforts, as we continue in our commitment to create a workplace where everyone feels a sense of belonging," said Camille Cunningham Pierce, senior director of Global Inclusion & Diversity at Whirlpool Corporation. "We are undoubtedly more successful because of the acceptance and inclusion within our walls. Beyond fostering a positive environment for our employees, inclusion helps ensure that our company, and the products we offer, reflect and meet the needs of the diverse populations we serve around the world."

Whirlpool Corporation is regularly recognized as a leading company in efforts related to inclusion and diversity. In 2019, the company has been named a Best Employer for Diversity , along with scoring a perfect 100 on the Corporate Equality Index for the 16th consecutive year.

To compile the 2019 index, Diversity Best Practices gathered data provided by each organization and measured applicants in three key areas: best practices in recruiting, retaining and advancing employees from underrepresented groups (women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ community); company culture including leadership accountability; and transparency and improvement in year-over-year demographic diversity. As a Leading Inclusion Index Company, Whirlpool Corporation scored an average of at least 75 percent in those areas.

Click here to view the Inclusion Index Data Snapshot featuring highlights from the report.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE - WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 65 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2018. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com , or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

Related Links

http://www.whirlpoolcorp.com

