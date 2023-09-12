Whirlpool Corporation Named One of the World's Best Companies for 2023 by TIME

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced today that it has been recognized as one of the World's Best Companies for 2023 by TIME magazine. To create the list, TIME partnered with Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, to conduct a comprehensive research study identifying the top performing companies across the globe. Whirlpool Corp.'s inclusion on the list reflects its dedication to delivering products and solutions that enhance the lives of people around the world while contributing to a more sustainable and responsible future.

"At Whirlpool Corporation, we are in constant pursuit of improving life at home around the world. That vision is what drives us each and every day," said Whirlpool Corporation Chairman & CEO, Marc Bitzer. "We are honored to be named among the world's best companies by TIME. It is a direct result of our 61,000 global employees' dedication to integrity, innovation, sustainability."

Whirlpool Corp. has a rich legacy of more than a century of innovation in the home appliance industry. The company's commitment to sustainability is ingrained in business practices, from developing energy-efficient appliances to reducing its carbon footprint across global operations. The company continues to lead the way in creating products that not only make life easier for consumers but also promote environmentally responsible living.

Whirlpool Corp. is frequently recognized as an exemplary organization. This year alone, Whirlpool Corp. was named one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek, one of America's Most Just Companies for 2023 and one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune for the 13th consecutive year.

The World's Best Companies were identified by a survey based on a sample of more than 150,000 participants from 58 countries. Companies also had to generate revenue of $100 million in 2022 and demonstrate positive revenue growth from 2020 to 2022. Statista drew from their ESG database and incorporated key metrics, such as carbon emissions intensity and the company's CDP rating.

Click here to see the full list of World's Best Companies.

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2022, the company reported approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

