Whirlpool Corporation Named One of World's Most Admired Companies for Eleventh Consecutive Year

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) has once again been recognized by Fortune Magazine as one of the World's Most Admired Companies. This marks the eleventh consecutive year that Whirlpool Corporation has been included on the list, which features the most reputable and respected companies as ranked by peers within their respective categories. This year, Whirlpool Corporation was specifically recognized as a leader in the Home Equipment, Furnishings industry, earning high scores in Social Responsibility, Financial Soundness, and Global Competitiveness.

"It is an honor to be named to Fortune's prestigious list for the eleventh year in a row," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "This recognition is a testament to the resiliency of our people and the strength of our values throughout this challenging time, and I am incredibly proud of what we continue to accomplish."

For over a century, Whirlpool Corporation has operated in constant pursuit of improving lives at home. As a result of these efforts, the company is regularly recognized for its industry leadership, including its ongoing actions to support corporate responsibility, inclusion and diversity, and social and environmental sustainability. Whirlpool Corporation was recently named to America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 List , was awarded a perfect 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, and was included on the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index . Chairman and CEO Marc Bitzer is also a founding member of OneTen, a coalition of leading executives with the mission to train, hire and advance one million Black Americans over the next 10 years into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement.

Fortune's annual list is based on a survey of corporate reputation that takes into account the observations and opinions of 3,770 industry executives. The survey consists of nine different categories: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, long-term investment, financial soundness, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness. Nearly 1,500 companies are considered for inclusion in the final ranking.

Click here to see the full list of World's Most Admired Companies.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2020. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

