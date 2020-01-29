Whirlpool Corporation Named One of World's Most Admired Companies for Tenth Consecutive Year

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the release of FORTUNE Magazine's annual list of World's Most Admired Companies, Whirlpool Corporation marks a full decade of consecutive recognition. The prestigious list ranks the most reputable companies around the world based on an assessment by peers within their respective industries. This year, Whirlpool Corporation is recognized as number three in the Home Equipment, Furnishings category.

"This milestone is an acknowledgment of Whirlpool Corporation's continued leadership on the global stage," said Marc Bitzer, Chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "Our efforts to drive innovation--not only in our product portfolio, but in areas like sustainability and employee benefits--are resonating with an audience that has a close eye on our business."

Whirlpool Corporation's 108-year history of delivering excellence and its constant pursuit of improving life at home for people around the world are recognized by companies beyond its immediate industry as well. Most recently, Whirlpool Corporation was named a Best Employer for Diversity in 2019 and included on the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index .

FORTUNE's annual list is based on a survey of corporate reputation that takes into account the observations and opinions of 3,770 industry executives. The survey consists of nine different categories: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, long-term investment, financial soundness, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness. Nearly 1,500 companies are considered for inclusion in the final ranking.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE - WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 65 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2018. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com , or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

