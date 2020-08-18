Whirlpool Corporation named to 2020 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index for third year in a row

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) today announced it has been named to the 2020 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to engaging in effective practices of diversity and inclusion. Whirlpool Corporation is one of 98 organizations to achieve a 60% or higher rating, marking the company's inclusion on the index for the third year in a row.

"We are extremely honored to once again be recognized for our continuous efforts in creating a culture where all employees experience a sense of belonging," said Camille Pierce, Senior Director of Inclusion and Diversity at Whirlpool Corporation. "We do this by unleashing the power of diversity to fuel innovation, ideas, and possibilities, which helps us better serve our consumers around the world."

Whirlpool Corporation is regularly recognized as a leading company in efforts related to inclusion and diversity. In 2020, the company was named a Best Employer for Diversity , along with scoring a perfect 100 on the Corporate Equality Index for the 17th consecutive year.

The annual Diversity Best Practices Inclusion index is intended to help identify gaps in representation within the workplace and creates a road map to drive internal change. To compile the 2020 index, Diversity Best Practices gathered data provided by each organization and measured applicants in three key areas: best practices in the recruitment, retention and advancement of people from underrepresented groups—women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ people; inclusive corporate culture, including leadership accountability; and demographic diversity for women and racial/ethnic minorities.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

About Diversity Best Practices

Diversity Best Practices , a division of Working Mother Media, is the preeminent organization for diversity thought leaders to share best practices and develop innovative solutions for culture change. Through research, benchmarking, publications and events, DBP offers members information and strategies on how to implement, grow, measure and create first-in-class diversity programs.

