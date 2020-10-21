Whirlpool Corporation Names Dani Brown Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) today announced that it has named Danielle Brown as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Whirlpool Corporation's Global Information Systems, effective Nov. 1, 2020. In this role she will report to Joe Liotine, executive vice president and president, Whirlpool Corporation North America, Global Information Systems, and Global SDA.

Brown joins Whirlpool Corporation after serving as Vice President and CIO at Brunswick Corporation, where she was responsible for enabling business strategies by modernizing the technology portfolio, optimizing operations, and leveraging new business partnerships to become a source of innovation, strategic insight, and competitive advantage. She previously spent 16 years with DuPont in several strategic and global roles.

"Dani brings the right skills and experience to work across our business and lead our Global Information Systems teams at an especially critical juncture in the digital space," said Liotine. "She has the perfect mix of demonstrated experience, capabilities, and results, and I look forward to her success in this role."

Brown holds a BS in computer science from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, as well as a master's degree in management information systems from Penn State and an MBA from Drexel University. She is also a Six Sigma Black Belt.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

