Whirlpool Corporation Names Winn Everhart Senior Vice President of U.S. Operations

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) today announced that it has named Winn Everhart as Senior Vice President of Whirlpool Corporation's U.S. operations, effective Oct. 1, 2020. Winn joins Whirlpool following a nearly two-decade long tenure at the Coca-Cola Company, where he most recently served as General Manager for the Company's Philippines market.

Winn Everhart

In this newly created role, Winn will oversee the company's U.S. commercial and business operations including Brand and Strategy, Product Marketing, Sales, Consumer Services and Integrated Supply Chain (including U.S. and Mexico plants) and will report to Joe Liotine, executive vice president and president, Whirlpool Corporation North America.

"This new role was created to provide additional leadership capacity to pursue new market growth opportunities that we have in the U.S. and around the world," said Liotine. "Winn has demonstrated proven leadership during his long tenure at Coca-Cola, and I'm confident he will help us accelerate progress on our region's strategic imperatives while maintaining our positive momentum on profitability. I look forward to him joining our North American leadership team."

Over his 19-year career at Coca-Cola, Everhart has spent time in various strategic and operating roles, gaining broad domestic and international experience. He has worked on a variety of initiatives from helping develop Coca-Cola's long-term strategy, supporting Vision 2020 and its subsequent financial growth model, to managing sales and operations in key U.S. beverage markets.

Everhart added, "I'm extremely honored to be joining a company that has such a long and proud history of being a positive part of its loyal consumers' daily routine. Whirlpool's vision of improving life at home really resonates with me, and I have a renewed appreciation of 'the home' over the past few months. I am especially inspired to be a part of this transformational work."

Everhart holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

