Whirlpool Corporation ranked a top Corporate Citizen by CR Magazine

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation has been named one of the Top 100 Best Corporate Citizens in 2019 by Corporate Responsibility Magazine (CR Magazine). The publication's list honors the top 100 U.S. public companies in the Russell 1000 Index for outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance.

This year, Whirlpool Corporation ranked No. 96 on the list, with its highest scores in the categories of Governance, Financial and Environment.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Top 100 Best Corporate Citizen. As a company, we have long believed that sound corporate, social and environmental stewardship aren't merely responsibilities; they're also good business," said Jeff Noel, Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs. "We continuously strive for improvement and transparency in areas that really matter, such as sustainability and diversity with inclusion. We are proud of what we have achieved, and remain dedicated to continuing our progress in these important aspects of corporate culture."

Whirlpool Corporation is regularly recognized for its commitment to being an employer of choice. So far in 2019, the company has received the following awards and recognitions:

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 134 total corporate disclosure and performance factors in seven categories: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights and stakeholders and society.

All information used to determine this annual ranking is publicly available, and research is conducted by ISS-ESG, the responsible investment arm of Institutional Shareholder Services.

Click here to view the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2019 ranking.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE - WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 65 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2018. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com , or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

